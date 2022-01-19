Torian Resources Limited: Significant Results Extend the Mt Stirling Gold System

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is pleased to provide progress of its 17,500m drilling campaign (RC and AV combined) at the Mt Stirling Gold Project. Drilling currently being conducted includes:o High priority targets at Tyrannus (assays received);o Hydra (assays received);o Estera (high grade Au assays received);o Stirling Well extension;o Mt Stirling / Viserion extension (in-progress with high grade Au assays received); ando Skywing gold targets (in-progress)The Company anticipates releasing further results from its ongoing drilling campaign throughout the rest of January and February, with samples from multiple drill holes already at the lab pending analysis in addition to results from future planned drilling.An additional ~5,000m of AV drilling is currently underway to vector and expand the footprint of high-ranked regional Au (Gold); As (Arsenic); Y (Yttrium), and multi-element and structural targets across the project. Focus over the last few weeks has been the highly prospective Mt Stirling Well West regional area, and Mt Stirling Central regional reconnaissance lines.A key priority of the current drilling campaign has been to target the shallow portion of the Mt Stirling/Viserion gold deposit to be drill defined to JORC 'Indicated' category (~880m strike x ~125m depth) from surface 425m down to 300mRL. The Company anticipates that this is likely to increase the global project Au grade, expand the resource base and provide valuable data and confidence to a 2022 Q1 Optimisation Study.As already disclosed to the market, an updated global MRE for the Mt Stirling Gold Project is on track for the end of Q1 2022. (Subject to drilling efficiency and lab timelines). In addition to the results from this current round of drilling, the upcoming MRE will include previously announced results that were not included in the May 2021 MRE.In an effort to expedite the drilling programme the Company has secured the services of three drilling contractors currently drilling throughout this month. Two are presently onsite and a third is mobilised. This is in addition to an AV rig currently actively drilling on site.As has already been disclosed to the market, the Company has secured the services of Minecomp to conduct a pit optimisation study, to assess the economics and unlocking value from the Mt Stirling / Viserion gold system.Torian Executive Director Mr Peretz Schapiro said "We are very pleased with the progress of our ongoing drilling campaign as we continue to infill our resource and extend it up and down dip and along strike.The continued receipt of positive results indicate that updated global MRE may significantly increase the size of the Mt Stirling / Viserion resource as well as upgrade a significant portion of it to the JORC Indicated category.We are also eagerly awaiting the results from the AV drilling over the yttrium anomaly at Mt Stirling Central. Since discovery, pXRF analysis has continued to extend the strike of this surface anomaly footprint making it potentially larger than initially thought.Torian to present at Sharecafe's 'Hidden Gems' webinar on Friday the 21st of January 2022 at 12:30 PM AEDT / 9:30 AM AWST. Registration:https://tinyurl.com/3j9dfxxz*To view results, tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/54ECPONI





About Torian Resources Limited:



Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





Source:

Torian Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Peretz Schapiro Executive-Director info@torianresources.com.au