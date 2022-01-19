Positive Initial Report for Dasa Project 2021/2022 Drill Program

Including Hole ASDH592 65 meters at 5,493 ppm including 12.5 meters at 14,142 ppm

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 - Global Atomic Corp. ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) provides this initial report on the Company's 15,000-meter drill program that commenced September 2021 at the Dasa Project.

The program at Dasa was designed to follow up on previously discovered uranium mineralization proximal to Zone 3 of the current Feasibility Study Phase I Mine Plan and has succeeded in extending Zone 3 with additional high-grade mineralization (see Figure 1). Approximately 6,000 meters have been drilled to date on 25-meter spacings between drill holes to support the addition of mineral reserves and an updated mine plan.

This extension to Zone 3 is not included in Dasa's Reserve calculations as it was an Inferred mineral resource (see Figure 2), based on wider-spaced drilling completed during previous drill campaigns.

Infill and step-out drilling completed since September has exceeded expectations and outlined continuous mineralization over a strike length of 300 meters and a width of 80 meters. This Zone 3 extension will be applied to update the current Phase I Mine Plan and is expected to substantially reduce the amount of underground development, lower capital and operating expenses and extend the life of the Phase 1 Mine Plan.

Drilling is currently continuing in the northeast direction from Zone 3 to determine the potential for up-dip extentions. The next target of the 2021/2022 Dasa drilling program will be in-fill drilling between Zones 2A, 2B and 3 with the goal of converting this significant Inferred resource to the Measured and Indicated resource categories.

The equivalent U3O8 indicated below were derived using a Gamma Probe. Core samples are being prepared and will be shipped to ALS Geochemistry - North Vancouver, Canada for chemical assaying as per usual protocols.

Table 1: Significant intersections (2000 ppm eU3O8 cut-off allowing internal dilution of 3m where geology continuity proven)

Hole ID From (meters) To (meters) Interval (meters) eU3O8 (ppm) ASDH589 478.60 578.40 99.80 2,615 Incl. 504.30 577.30 73.00 3,365 Incl. 535.50 577.30 41.80 4,306 ASDH590 478.60 553.20 74.60 2,086 Incl. 499.30 541.60 42.30 3,125 ASDH591 374.80 465.70 90.90 1,682 Incl. 436.80 464.60 27.80 3,419 Incl. 449.10 464.30 15.20 4,440 ASDH592 434.40 499.40 65.00 5,493 Incl. 484.80 497.30 12.50 14,142 ASDH593 359.10 398.40 39.30 1,231 Incl. 373.00 377.30 4.30 2,519 Incl. 390.10 391.80 1.70 4,973

408.10 432.40 24.30 999 Incl. 410.50 418.80 8.30 1,340 Incl. 418.10 418.60 0.50 2,256 ASDH594 386.30 449.90 63.60 2,007 Incl. 391.40 425.80 34.40 3,053

George Flach, VP Exploration stated, "We are very encouraged with the results of our drill program. Gamma probes show the same high grade eU 3 0 8 values that define the Dasa Deposit. We are approximately 40% through this 15,000-meter drill program and look forward to incorporating assay results into an updated mineral reserve and mine plan later this year."

QP Statement

George A. Flach, Vice President of Exploration, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person (QP) as defined in NI 43-101 and has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the scientific technical disclosure in this news release.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corp. (www.globalatomiccorp.com) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger, the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production.

Global Atomics' Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. ("BST") Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Turkey. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust ("EAFD") to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. ("Befesa") listed on the Frankfurt exchange under 'BFSA', holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe, Asia and the United States of America.

