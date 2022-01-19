Talisker Announces the Discovery of High Grade Gold Intercepts in its Maiden Drill Program at the Golden Hornet Project

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:T SK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce full assays from the first four holes on its maiden drill campaign at the Golden Hornet Project near Rock Creek, south-central British Columbia. Assay results for the remaining ten drill holes are expected to be received from the laboratory over the coming weeks.

Key Points:

Discovery of high-grade fault-controlled quartz-sulphide breccias and veins, highlighted by 8.88 g/t Au, 0.42% Cu and 14.99 g/t Ag over 5.1 metres within a broader zone of 2.59 g/t Au over 21.5 metres in GH-DDH-21-004.

Hole GH-DDH-21-003 intercepted 11.58 g/t Au, 0.37% Cu and 11.1 g/t Ag over 1.05 metres.

Drilling also intersected broader zones of mineralization, including 9.99 g/t Au over 0.5 metres within 0.82 g/t Au over 10.3 metres (GH-DDH-21-003) and 0.96 g/t Au over 6.67 metres (GH-DDH-21-001).

A total of 4,853 metres of NQ drilling was completed in 14 holes to a maximum depth of 431 metres.

Ten holes drilled in the central Hornet Zone (3,568 metres) intersected semi-massive sulphide mineralization in every hole.

Four holes drilled in the Iron Canyon Zone (1,015 metres), a 1,000-metre step-out to the northwest, intersected semi-massive and breccia-hosted sulphide mineralization in every hole.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker, commented, "Intersecting high-grade gold in our first four holes of the Golden Hornet Project demonstrates the potential for a large, kilometre scale mineralized system. The Golden Hornet Project is Talisker's first Greenfields drill program, and we are thrilled to announce the news of this new Discovery. We eagerly await more results to confirm gold grades from visual mineralization in the remaining holes."

Table 1: Drill Hole Collar Summary Information Drill Hole Total Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip Easting Northing Elevation GH-DDH-21-001 351 060 -45 363436 5478599 1106 GH-DDH-21-002 315 060 -45 363482 5478706 1073 GH-DDH-21-003 360 060 -55 363386 5478686 1114 GH-DDH-21-004 431 060 -60 363278 5478640 1139

GH-DDH-21-001 Hole Description:

Collared in strongly hornfels metasediments in contact with strongly silica-albite-biotite altered equigranular crowded diorite hosting stockwork pyrite veins and veinlets over the top 100m.

Semimassive pyrite-pyrrhotite+/-arsenopyrite occurrences, 15-25 cm in width, returned 2.79 g/t Au over 1.95m from 90.00m to 91.95m and 1.27 g/t Au over 4.5m from 277.50 to 280.50m.

Broad zones of pyrite-dominated stockworks returned of 0.25 g/t Au over 42.67m from 51.00m to 93.67m and 0.26 g/t Au over 11.15m from 201.35m to 212.50m.

GH-DDH-21-002 Hole Description:

Collared into silica-albite altered crowded equigranular diorite with the purpose to intersect semi-massive sulphides hosted in brecciated quartz exposed on the surface in historic trenches.

Intersected semi-massive pyrite-pyrrhotite-arsenopyrite hosted in fractured and weakly brecciated quartz veins returning 1.98 g/t Au over 0.5m from 32.65m to 33.20m,1.21 g/t Au over 3.28m from 78.60m to 82.42m, and 1.39 g/t over 0.5m from 135.32m to135.82m.

Pervasive silica-albite alteration and sulphide veinlets and stockworks decrease with depth towards the east, with mineralization focused on the near metasediment-intrusive contact zone.

GH-DDH-21-003 Hole Description:

Collared at a greater inclination into strongly hornfels metasediments and is a 50m step-out to the NW from hole 001.

Intersected semi-massive pyrite-pyrrhotite-arsenopyrite occurrences, 15-25 cm in width returning 2.08 g/t Au over 0.5m from 126.50m to 127.50m, 1.66 g/t Au over 0.65m from 184.50m to185.15m, 9.99 g/t Au over 0.5m from 188.00-188.50m, 2.05 g/t Au over 0.80m from 194.00m to194.80m, 1.12 g/t Au over 1.00m from 304.50 to 305.50m, and 11.58 g/t over 1.05m from 311.95m to 313.00m.

A zone of strong pyrite-pyrrhotite stockwork with coincident pervasive silica-albite-biotite alteration hosting several semi-massive sulphide occurrences returned 0.82 g/t Au over 10.30m from 184.50m to 194.80m within a greater interval of 0.26 g/t Au over 61.5m from 184.50m to 218.50m.

GH-DDH-21-004 Hole Description:

Collared further west into the host metasediments at a greater inclination to test the nature of the hornfels-metasediment-intrusive contact zone as well as undercut mineralization observed in GH-DDH-21-003.

Intersected several intrusive fingerlings intruding into the metasediments over the top 80m with mineralization coincident or proximal with intrusive contact margins. Values of 1.07g/t Au and 1.01 g/t Au over 1.5m and 1.12m respectfully hosted in strong pyrite stockwork intervals and pervasive silica-albite-biotite alteration.

A significant zone of semi-massive to massive sulphides hosted in and marginal to brecciated and fractured pre-mineral quartz veins returned values up to 22.73 g/t over 1.10m within a greater interval of 8.88 g/t over 5.10m from 353.90m to 359.00m.

Several broad zones of mineralization hosted in stockwork pyrite and lesser pyrrhotite were intersected returning values of 0.2 g/t Au over 22.5m from 81.00m to 102.75m, 1.38 g/t Au over 41.10m from 345.40 to 386.50m.

Project Overview:

The Hornet Zone represents an intrusion-related gold system (IRGS) where mineralization and alteration intensity is controlled by localized structures, lithologic contacts, and pre-mineralizing event veins and breccias, providing permeable conduits for later ore-forming hydrothermal fluids. The Hornet Zone exhibits a strong alteration zonation decreasing inboard into the host diorite unit from silica+/-biotite-sericite to sericite-chlorite +/- epidote. Strong continuity of mineralized breccia and vein zones is observed between drill holes. Mineralized structures are pierced at roughly orthogonal angles to drill core axis, and therefore true width of intersected intervals are estimated to be 80-90% of observed widths.

Historic trenching in the Hornet Zone returned channel samples of 22.1 g/t Au over 5.2 metres, 17 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 4.17 g/t Au over 14 metres. In addition, broad halos of mineralization surrounding the veins returned intercepts of 1.9 g/t Au over 21 metres, 1.23 g/t Au over 12.5 metres, 1.32 g/t Au over 17.0 metres and 0.96 g/t gold over 14 metres. The main NW trending high-grade gold veins at the Hornet Zone outcrop continuously over a 500m x 300m area. Low-grade mineralization occurs in stockwork sulphide veinlets between major sheeted vein sets that represent an additional opportunity for bulk tonnage potential. B-Horizon soil sampling conducted by Talisker in 2020 defined a 2.8km by 1.3km gold soil anomaly (98th percentile) centred on the Hornet Zone.

Table 2: Golden Hornet Project - Drill Holes GH-DDH-21-001-004 Diamond Drill

Hole Name From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(ppm) Method Reported GH-DDH-21-001 87.00 88.50 1.50 0.14 2.18 388 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-001 88.50 90.00 1.50 0.22 2.02 366 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-001 90.00 90.95 0.95 2.09 5.96 1973 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-001 90.95 91.95 1.00 3.47 3.65 1409 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-001 91.95 93.00 1.05 0.15 1.72 463 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-001 93.00 93.67 0.67 0.42 2.47 942 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20















GH-DDH-21-001 276.00 277.50 1.50 1.11 0.30 127 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-001 277.50 279.00 1.50 1.96 1.05 141 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-001 279.00 280.50 1.50 0.76 0.63 196 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20















GH-DDH-21-002 32.65 33.20 0.55 1.98 1.90 708 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20















GH-DDH-21-002 78.60 79.10 0.50 3.05 4.41 1160 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-002 79.10 80.40 1.30 0.26 0.44 131 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-002 80.40 81.00 0.60 0.79 0.62 286 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-002 81.00 81.95 0.95 0.09 0.30 96.7 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-002 81.95 82.42 0.47 4.70 31.27 8259 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20















GH-DDH-21-002 135.32 135.82 0.50 1.39 2.10 490 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20















GH-DDH-21-003 126.50 127.00 0.50 2.08 2.43 329 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20















GH-DDH-21-003 184.50 185.15 0.65 1.66 1.71 419 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-003 185.15 186.00 0.85 0.03 0.44 76.8 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-003 186.00 187.50 1.50 0.03 0.35 57.1 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-003 187.50 188.00 0.50 0.02 0.13 21.3 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-003 188.00 188.50 0.50 9.99 3.75 318 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-003 188.50 190.00 1.50 0.06 0.34 56.8 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-003 190.00 191.50 1.50 0.33 0.53 107 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-003 191.50 192.90 1.40 0.02 0.15 29 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-003 192.90 193.40 0.50 0.02 0.40 88.7 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-003 193.40 194.00 0.60 0.06 0.59 105 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-003 194.00 194.80 0.80 2.05 1.70 169 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20















GH-DDH-21-003 206.00 207.00 1.00 0.90 0.84 238 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-003 210.50 211.00 0.50 0.75 1.05 297 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-003 218.00 218.50 0.50 1.16 0.78 251 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-003 233.00 234.00 1.00 0.52 1.00 210 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-003 304.00 305.00 1.00 1.12 0.70 205 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-003 311.95 313.00 1.05 11.58 11.10 3747 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20















GH-DDH-21-004 81.00 82.50 1.50 1.07 0.49 125 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 101.63 102.75 1.12 1.01 0.61 275 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20















GH-DDH-21-004 216.5 217 0.5 2.17 2.54 598 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20

GH-DDH-21-004 345.40 346.50 1.10 3.37 2.08 616 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 346.50 348.00 1.50 0.06 0.21 77.1 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 348.00 349.50 1.50 0.90 0.37 113 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 349.50 351.00 1.50 0.02 0.23 69.8 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 351.00 352.50 1.50 0.02 0.17 56.8 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 352.50 353.40 0.90 0.01 0.18 65.8 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 353.40 353.90 0.50 0.07 0.53 94.6 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 353.90 355.00 1.10 22.73 16.04 4607 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 355.00 356.00 1.00 5.45 8.68 1650 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 356.00 357.00 1.00 12.81 35.98 10000 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 357.00 357.50 0.50 2.06 16.10 4304 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 357.50 358.00 0.50 1.12 1.38 223 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 358.00 359.00 1.00 0.46 5.44 492 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 359.00 360.50 1.50 0.06 1.86 57.6 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 360.50 362.00 1.50 0.12 0.22 42.9 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 362.00 363.00 1.00 0.03 0.12 33.5 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 363.00 364.00 1.00 3.00 1.43 304 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 364.00 365.50 1.50 1.25 2.18 434 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 365.50 367.00 1.50 0.02 0.26 70.6 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 367.00 368.50 1.50 0.04 0.24 51.2 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 368.50 370.00 1.50 0.01 0.10 20.9 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 370.00 371.50 1.50 0.01 0.38 216 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 371.50 373.00 1.50 0.14 0.50 95.8 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 373.00 374.50 1.50 0.01 0.19 63.2 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 374.50 376.00 1.50 0.01 0.12 38.2 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 376.00 377.50 1.50 0.01 0.17 60.8 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 377.50 379.00 1.50 0.03 0.54 216 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 379.00 380.50 1.50 0.03 0.26 61.1 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 380.50 382.00 1.50 0.02 0.11 38 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 382.00 383.50 1.50 0.02 0.32 135 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 383.50 384.50 1.00 0.15 0.39 105 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 384.50 385.50 1.00 0.16 0.82 158 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 385.50 386.00 0.50 0.02 0.18 79.3 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20 GH-DDH-21-004 386.00 386.50 0.50 0.94 3.86 716 GO-FAA50V10, GE-ICP21B20, GE-IMS21B20

Notes: True widths are estimated at 70 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available.

Method Reported includes the most up to date information as of the date of this press release.

Talisker is providing an opportunity for shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a Webinar to be held at 4:15 pm ET on Tuesday, January 25th. To register, please click on the following link - https://bit.ly/33IKH9w.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Golden Hornet Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced-stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced-stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 296,983 hectares over 346 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Golden Hornet project is drilled in NQ size(47.6mm). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by aqua regia digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 18 elements (Al, Ba, Ca, Cr, Cu, Fe, K, Li, Mg, Mn, Na, P, S, Sr, Ti, Zn, Zr) (SGS code GE_ICP21B20) as well as detection by atomic emission spectroscopy (AES) for an additional 33 elements (Ag, As, Be, Bi, Cd, Ce, Co, Cs, Ga, Ge, Hf, Hg, In, La, Lu, Mo, Nb, Ni, Pb, Rb, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Ta, Tb, Te, Th, Tl, U, W, Y, Yb) (SGS code GE_IMS21B20). Gold assay technique (SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd.