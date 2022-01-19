Gold Hill Holdings to Resume Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Vancouver, January 19, 2022 - Goldhills Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GHL) (OTCQB: GODZF) (FSE: GRYA) ("Goldhills" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Exploration Target of Siguiri Gold Project, Guinea (West Africa) and dated October 15, 2021" (the "Technical Report"), prepared by Bedrock Mineral Resource Consulting, UAE. ("BMR"). The Technical Report is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile. The Company is also pleased to announce that it is expected to resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") on Friday January 21, 2022.

The Company signed a share exchange agreement with Sun & Sand Mine and Mineral Trading DMCC. ("Sun & Sand") dated June 29, 2021 as amended July 6, 2021, and November 29, 2021 (as amended, the "Definitive Agreement"), for the acquisition of Sun & Sand Mining & Metals Guinea SA ("Sun & Sand Guinea") the holding company that holds a 100% interest in its gold focused Siguiri Property (the "Siguiri Gold Property") located in in Guinea, West Africa (the "Transaction"). Sun & Sand Guinea has no other assets or liabilities other than the Siguiri Gold Property.

The Company has recieved conditional approval for the Transaction the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). In addition, the Company plans to announce a private placement financing of $700,000 which is expected to be a common share offering. Details of the financing will be provided in a later press release.

The Company expects to close the Transaction and Financing within 30 days of resumption of Trading on the Exchange.

The Siguiri Gold Project is a gold exploration property wholly owned by Sun & Sand Mining & Metals SA. The property consists of two contiguous blocks covering a total area of 175 km2 located in Siguiri and 35km southwest of the Anglo Gold Ashanti Siguiri gold mine. The Siguri region has a record of historic production dating back to the 13th century and is one of the first - gold producing regions in west Africa. The reader is cautioned that resources that exist on adjacent properties (including the Anglo Ashanti's Siguiri gold mine) is not necessarily indicative of potential on the Siguiri Gold Property.

BMR has recommended a Phase I exploration program on the Property is targeted to get further confidence on target anomalies by infill sampling within the identified targets. The anomalous zones need to be reinterpreted based on the infill samples results of Phase I.

The Approximate Budget for Phase I in US Dollars is as follows:





Ravindra Sharma, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Sharma is also a consultant of the Company.

About Goldhills

Goldhills Holding Ltd. ("Goldhills") is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Goldhills' strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements focuses on sourcing production and near-term production mining opportunities.

