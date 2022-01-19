Barksdale Intercepts 47m of 0.75% Copper and 39m of 0.61% Copper at San Javier in Sonora, Mexico

Vancouver, January 19, 2022 - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from 8 additional drill holes from its Phase I, 5,000-meter drilling program at the Cerro Verde zone, San Javier project Sonora. These latest results continue to confirm continuity of drilled mineralization, as well as expansion of the mineralization footprint, including both oxide and sulfide copper.

Drilling Highlights:

Drilling has continued to confirm and expand the footprint of the Cerro Verde zone with key results including 47m of 0.75% copper from 138-185m (SJ21-28) and 39m of 0.61% copper from 21-60m (SJ21-24), and 6m of 0.90% copper from 102-108m (SJ21-14).

Oxide gold intercepts in hole SJ21-29, including 15m grading 0.73 g/t gold and 8m grading 0.84 g/t gold, have extended the gold bearing portion at Cerro Verde by approximately 60m to the south.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale commented, "The drill results continue to demonstrate that the Cerro Verde zone has significant shallow copper mineralization. The final results from the drilling program, which are primarily step-out holes to the west and south, are expected to be released within the next few weeks, at which point we can complete our resource estimation for Cerro Verde."

Drill Hole Discussion

Holes SJ21-27, SJ21-28 and SJ21-29 were drilled on the same section (Figure 1) with the goal of providing infill definition between existing sections spaced ~100m apart. Hole SJ21-27 intersected 13.5m meters of 0.35% copper oxide mineralization between 45 to 58.5m, at which point the hole was abandoned after encountering a 4.5m void from 58.5 to 63m. Hole SJ21-28 intersected extensive enriched and primary copper mineralization immediately above and at the supergene / primary boundary. The main copper intercept contained 47m of 0.75% copper from 138 to 185m. Additionally, the upper portion of hole SJ21-28 intersected three narrow oxide gold intercepts (with little copper) which included 0.54 g/t gold from 21-24m, 0.58 g/t gold from 36-39m and 0.39 g/t gold from 45-48m. Hole SJ21-29 results include four oxide gold intercepts including: 15m of 0.73 g/t gold between 21-36m, 9m of 0.41 g/t gold from 39-48m, 9m of 0.84 g/t gold from 51-60m and 3m of 0.58 g/t from 66-69m. These gold intercepts represent the projected southern extension of gold encountered in SJ21-05 (see the press release dated October 25, 2021).

Hole SJ21-24 and SJ21-25 were drilled on the same section (Figure 2) with the goal of infilling a 125m gap in historic drill data (SJ21-24) as well as to extend copper mineralization to the east (SJ21-25) in an area where steep topography did not allow for road construction. SJ21-24 intersected 39m grading 0.61% copper from 21-60m comprised of multiple zones of both oxide and sulfide mineralization. SJ21-25 was drilling shallowly to the east and was successful in extending mineralization by approximately 40m. Intercepts included 27m of 0.26% oxide copper from 24-51m, 12m of oxide copper from 78-90m, 33m of 0.28% mixed oxide/sulfide copper from 138-171m and 12m of 0.52% primary copper from 183 to the end of the hole.





Figure 1. Drill section highlighting copper and gold assay results from SJ21-27, SJ21-28, and SJ21-29. True widths are approximately 90-100% of drill intercepts.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/110743_c1f4d13204a8cb1c_002full.jpg





Figure 2. Drill section highlighting copper and gold assay results from SJ21-24 and SJ21-25. True widths are approximately 40-70% of drill intercepts.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/110743_c1f4d13204a8cb1c_003full.jpg





Figure 3. Plan view of the Cerro Verde zone showing the historic mineralization footprint, the extent of mapped oxidation at surface, and recently completed drilling by Barksdale. Mineralization remains open to the south, southeast, southwest, and northeast.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/110743_c1f4d13204a8cb1c_004full.jpg

Table 1. Significant Drill Hole Results (Copper above 0.20% and/or Gold above 0.20 g/t). True widths vary between 40-100% and average 80%.

From To Interval Cu Au Type of Hole (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) Mineralization SJ21-14 102 108 6 0.90 Oxide SJ21-23 12 30 18 0.38 Oxide/Primary Including 12 21 9 0.36 Oxide 21 30 9 0.39 Primary SJ21-24 21 60 39 0.61 Oxide/Primary Including 21 27 6 0.61 Oxide 27 36 9 0.84 Primary 36 39 3 1.26 Oxide 39 60 21 0.42 Primary and 69 72 3 0.68 Primary 78 81 3 0.20 Primary 108 111 3 0.26 Primary SJ21-25 24 51 27 0.26 Oxide Including 24 27 3 0.46 0.30 Oxide 33 36 3 0.23 0.25 Oxide 45 51 6 0.30 0.28 Oxide 54 60 6 0.06 0.83 Oxide and 72 75 3 0.22 Oxide 78 90 12 0.48 Oxide 129 132 3 0.22 Oxide 138 171 33 0.28 Oxide / Primary Including 138 147 9 0.43 Oxide 147 162 15 0.22 Primary 162 171 9 0.25 Oxide 183 195 12 0.52 Primary SJ21-26 15 21 6 0.29 Oxide 27 30 3 0.15 0.39 Oxide 90 117 27 0.33 Oxide / Primary Including 90 99 9 0.45 Oxide 99 117 18 0.28 Primary 105 108 3 0.34 0.50 Primary SJ21-27 15 18 3 0.02 0.80 Oxide 45 58.5 13.5 0.35 Oxide 58.5 63 4.5 Void / No Sample SJ21-28 21 24 3 0.03 0.54 Oxide 36 39 3 0.00 0.58 Oxide 45 48 3 0.03 0.34 Oxide 138 185 47 0.75 Enriched / Primary including 138 150 12 1.00 Enriched 150 162 12 0.36 Primary 162 180 18 0.95 Enriched 180 185 5 0.41 Primary SJ21-29 21 36 15 0.07 0.73 Oxide 39 48 9 0.02 0.41 Oxide 51 60 9 0.02 0.84 Oxide 66 69 3 0.01 0.58 Oxide

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Drilling was completed using HQ size diamond drill core and core was logged by geologic consultants engaged by the Company. Drill holes were logged and marked for sampling prior to being sawn in half using a diamond blade saw, with one half of the sawn core being placed in a cloth sample bag, with a unique sample tag, while the second half was returned to the wooden core box for storage on site. Sample assays are being performed by Skyline Assayers & Laboratories, an accredited (ISO 9001) laboratory. Core samples are analyzed for total copper, acid soluble copper, cyanide soluble cooper, as well as well as a multi element ICP Analysis.

The analytical work has been and is subject to a QA/QC program that includes certified reference standards from OREAS North America. These standards are of similar composition to the rock types at San Javier. Several different standards are included in each batch of samples submitted to the lab. These controls are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. Results are all within acceptable limits.

Table 3. Drill Hole Information

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Depth Azimuth Dip Status SJ21-01 623292 3160798 942 100 0 -90 Metallurgical Hole SJ21-02 623138 3160631 967 100 0 -90 Metallurgical Hole SJ21-03 623140 3160622 967 90 180 -45 Metallurgical Hole SJ21-04 623341 3160588 1007 61 0 -90 Metallurgical Hole SJ21-04 623341 3160588 1007 201 0 -90 Extension of Met Hole (Previously Announced) SJ21-05 623258 3160598 1006 260 90 -72 Previously Announced SJ21-06 623258 3160602 1019 250 45 -50 Previously Announced SJ21-07 623432 3160791 922 200 90 -70 Previously Announced SJ21-08 623554 3160599 829 285 270 -50 Previously Announced SJ21-09 623462 3160563 893 150 270 -55 Previously Announced SJ21-10 623229 3160482 960 231 45 -50 Previously Announced SJ21-11 623440 3160641 903 176 0 -90 Previously Announced SJ21-12 623016 3160344 869 180 90 -51 Previously Announced SJ21-13 623332 3160401 896 120 0 -90 Previously Announced SJ21-14 623331 3160401 896 140 270 -55 Announced in this Release SJ21-15 623129 3160534 931 155 90 -59 Previously Announced SJ21-16 623529 3160750 820 52.5 270 -51 Previously Announced SJ21-17 623529 3160750 820 55 0 -55 Previously Announced SJ21-18 623435 3160408 873 60 0 -90 Previously Announced SJ21-19 623435 3160408 873 80 245 -55 Previously Announced SJ21-20 623533 3160852 768 170 270 -45 Previously Announced SJ21-21 623533 3160852 768 30 0 -45 Previously Announced SJ21-22 623655 3160882 698 30 225 -50 Previously Announced SJ21-23 623584 3160911 771 30 260 -55 Announced in this Release SJ21-24 623406 3161005 849 120 90 -64 Announced in this Release SJ21-25 623602 3161009 786 195 90 -55 Announced in this Release SJ21-26 623195 3160750 960 120 270 -80 Announced in this Release SJ21-27 623200 3160549 969 63 0 -90 Announced in this Release SJ21-28 623257 3160557 1009 185 0 -90 Announced in this Release SJ21-29 623302 3160553 996 140 0 -90 Announced in this Release SJ21-30 623352 3160556 1003 185 0 -90 Assays Pending SJ21-31 623311 3160435 920 147 0 -50 Assays Pending SJ21-32 623138 3160586 951 166.5 0 -90 Assays Pending SJ21-33 623025 3160500 846 165 270 -60 Assays Pending SJ21-34 623017 3160600 850 130 270 -60 Assays Pending SJ21-35 623010 3160650 849 84 270 -60 Assays Pending SJ21-36 623200 3160000 789 95 0 -90 Assays Pending

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lewis Teal, Senior Consultant to the Company and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

