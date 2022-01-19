Zeb Nickel Corp. Announces Trading on OTCQB

Vancouver, January 19, 2022 - ZEB Nickel Corp. (TSXV: ZBNI) (OTCQB: ZBNIF) ("Zeb" or the "Company") has received final approval from the OTC Markets Group to begin trading on the OTCQB market under the ticker symbol "ZBNIF" at market open on January 19, 2022. Trading on the OTCQB Market is a positive step forward for both the company and its shareholders, allowing Zeb to now have access to the United States investment community, through its new U.S. listing on the OTCQB. With the support of the OTC Markets Group, the company expects to be able to continue to advance the company within the U.S. investment community.

The OTCQB is the premier venture marketplace for developing junior resource companies in the United States with its commitment to providing a high-quality trading platform for U.S. investors. Wayne Isaacs, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, states that, "We are excited to be trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States which complements our Canadian listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and broadens our investor base. This is a timely milestone as we have a robust pipeline of exploration activity currently underway, and trading on the OTCQB will increase the Company's visibility to U.S. investors and improve liquidity for our shareholders." Isaacs further states that, "In the upcoming months we are looking forward to reporting our second phase of this exciting exploration project and we will be updating the marketplace on the of our project's phased exploration program which has already resulted in high grade nickel sulphide intersection in excess of 0.5% nickel and 1.88 g/t 3PGE + Au (platinum plus palladium plus rhodium plus gold)."

To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, including being current in their financial reporting, follow best practices corporate governance, have professional third-party sponsor introduction, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market that provides current public information to investors the need to analyze, value and trade securities.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

ZEB Nickel Corp.'s ("Zeb") flagship project is the Zebediela Nickel Project which is located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa and contains 3.9 million tons of contained sulphide nickel. The project is ranked number 8 in the global top ten nickel sulphide resources as per Mudd and Jowitt (2014) and is at an advanced licensing stage to mine in an environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-efficient manner.

The project is located in an area known for its world class nickel-copper-platinum group element ("Ni-Cu-PGE") deposits. Zeb's neighbors include Ivanhoe Mines' Platreef Project and Anglo American Platinum's Mogalakwena mine, which is the world's largest open pit platinum mine. These two deposits together contain over 27% of the top ten known global nickel sulphide resource.

The Company has filed a filing statement dated July 28, 2021 (the "Filing Statement") under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are encouraged to review the Filing Statement, which provides detailed information the business of the Company and the Zebediela Nickel Project.

