Prismo Metals Mobilizes Crew to Los Pavitos Project

Vancouver, January 19, 2022 - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a crew of geologists to the Company's Los Pavitos project in Sonora State.

"We are excited to begin the exploration program on our Los Pavitos project, the most significant work undertaken to date," said Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company. "Prismo Metals' Director Rafael Gallardo and I were accompanied by the geologists in a recent meeting with authorities of the local Ejido that enjoys surface rights to the main area of interest at the project. Access for initial work was granted , and we expect to sign a formal surface access agreement as soon as practicable."

The Company has planned a four to five-month exploration program that will include comprehensive mapping and extensive sampling of the concession to define drill targets. A LIDAR survey to obtain detailed topography and identify historic mine prospects and structural trends is also planned for the near future.

Past work has identified numerous historic small mines and prospects located along three northeast and northwest-trending property-scale structural corridors extending from outcropping mineralization towards covered areas. Reconnaissance work has identified three main target areas: two lie entirely within the Los Pavitos concession and one is partly covered by a small (200ha) group of internal claims owned by third parties. Historic rock samples from these structures have yielded from 1 g/t over 1.75m to 40.8 g/t gold over 0.3 meters with locally significant silver values. The property is largely unexplored and additional targets are expected to be developed quickly through satellite image analysis and field work.

Los Pavitos has potential for both Epithermal Gold-Silver veins and Orogenic (Shear-hosted) Gold deposits. Epithermal veins are the most abundant mineralization style in the area and several have been located in Los Pavitos. However, the project is hosted by Mesozoic metasediments that are part of older terranes that underlie much of Northwest Mexico and these rocks have been regionally sheared and later intruded by plutons of intermediate composition. Rocks of similar composition and history host several large Orogenic Gold deposits that have been discovered elsewhere in western Sonora and Prismo believes Los Pavitos is also prospective for them.

About Los Pavitos

The Los Pavitos project consists of a 5,289-hectare concession located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State that lies 25 km west of the well-mineralized Alamos District, which encompasses several active exploration and mining projects, including the past producing Alamo Dorado mine of Pan American Silver, the Piedras Verdes mine of Cobre de Mayo and the Alamos and Aurifero vein projects being explored by Minaurum Gold Inc. Infrastructure is excellent with paved highway access, electricity and water. The project, which was generated by Rafael Gallardo, was acquired from Minera Cascabel S.A. de C.V., a Mexican exploration and services company founded by Dr. Peter Megaw, an advisor to the Company (for terms see the Company's prospectus filed on SEDAR). The Company completed a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the project in March 2021 available on Sedar.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is junior mining company focused on precious metal exploration in Mexico.

