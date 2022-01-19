Name Change to Ultra Lithium Inc.

VANCOUVER, Jan. 19, 2022 - Ultra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ULT) ("Ultra Resources" or "the Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to change the name of the Company from Ultra Resources Inc. to Ultra Lithium Inc. The Company's trading symbol "ULT" will remain unchanged and the Company will resume trading under its new name Ultra Lithium Inc. on January 21, 2022. The new CUSIP and ISIN are: 90388C106 and CA90388C1068.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Kiki Smith"

Kiki Smith, CFO

About Ultra Resources Inc.

Ultra Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium, gold, and copper assets. The Company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, and hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at Georgia Lake / Forgan Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada, and a brine lithium property in the Big Smoky Valley, Nevada, USA. The Company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.

For further information, please contact the Company at:

Attention: Kiki Smith

Telephone: 778 968-1176

Email: kiki@ultraresourcesinc.com

or review the Company's filings at www.SEDAR.com