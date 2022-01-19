Horizon Minerals Limited: Quarterly Activities Report 31 December 2021

Perth, Australia - Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the December 2021 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is an exploration and production company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia.A key focus for the Company is on exploration upside within our 1,100km2 tenement package with up to four drill rigs currently operating as part of the large-scale new discovery and project generation exploration program. Horizon holds numerous multi - commodity assets including listed investments and a joint venture covering the world class 1.8Bt Richmond - Julia Creek oxide Vanadium Project in North Queensland.Primary activities during the Quarter included the continuation of the 50,000m project generation and new discovery drilling program and release of results, resource modelling and mine optimisation studies for Ore Reserve estimation, further toll treatment of low-grade stockpiles for cash generation and geological review, joint venture assessment and review of further consolidation and divestment opportunities.To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1KK1SDAQ





About Horizon Minerals Limited:



Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.



Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.





