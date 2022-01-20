Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Appointment of Dana Roets as a Director

ST HELIER, Jan. 20, 2022 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed Dana Roets to the board with immediate effect.



Dana has been the Chief Operating Officer at Caledonia since 2013 and will continue in this role following his appointment to the board. He is a qualified engineer with over 34 years of operational and managerial experience in the South African gold and platinum industries. Dana has held various operational roles from being an underground miner to becoming Vice President and Head of Operations at Kloof Gold Mine.

Leigh Wilson, Chairman, commented:

"I am delighted to welcome our colleague Dana onto the board. He is a highly respected professional engineer with a long track-record in the mining industry. His contribution to Caledonia as Chief Operating Officer over the last 9 years has been outstanding - in particular, his contribution to the successful implementation of the Central Shaft project at Blanket Mine: Dana was responsible for this project from its initial design stage in late 2014 to its commissioning in March 2021. Over this period, Blanket's production has increased by over 60 per cent from less than 42,000 ounces of gold in 2014 to over 67,000 ounces of gold in 2021. Following the successful completion of the Central Shaft, we anticipate production at Blanket Mine increasing further to approximately 80,000 ounces of gold per annum from 2022 onwards1.

"Under Dana's leadership, Caledonia's technical team has been substantially strengthened which puts us in a good position to embark on new projects which I expect will be an integral part in achieving the board's strategic vision for the Company to become a multi-asset gold producer."

Commenting on his appointment as a director of Caledonia, Mr Roets said:

"I am very excited to be appointed to the board at such a transformational time for the Company and to become more closely involved with the strategic decision-making process, especially in the Company's transition into a multi-asset gold producer. I will continue in my capacity of Chief Operating Officer to oversee the operational team as we continue to strengthen and grow the business."

Appendix 1 - current and previous directorships of Mr Roets and other matters required to be notified in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 to the AIM Rules

The names of all companies of which Mr Roets has been a director at any time in the previous five years are set out below:

Company Status Blanket Mine (1983) (Private) Limited Current Kuduberry Investment (PTY) LTD Current Bravoplex 467 CC Current

Mr Roets' full name is Dana Roets. He is 59 years old.

Mr Roets does not presently hold shares or share options in the Company. He holds 15,966 performance units ("PUs") awarded under the Company's 2015 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (consisting of 10,436 PUs awarded in January 2020 and 5,530 PUs awarded in January 2021) which, upon vesting on the third anniversary of award, may settle in cash, shares or a combination of both.

There are no other matters which are required to be announced pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 to the AIM Rules.

