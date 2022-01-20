Elemental Expects 40% Increase in Successive Quarterly Revenue from Flagship Royalty on Karlawinda Mine

Vancouver, January 20, 2022 - Elemental Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental" or "the Company") today announced that it expects an approximate 40% increase in successive quarterly revenue from production at the Karlawinda Gold Mine in Australia ("Karlawinda"), Elemental's flagship royalty asset.

Revenue from Karlawinda, one of six Elemental royalties on producing assets, is estimated at US$1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, up approximately 40% from US$0.8 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which was Karlawinda's first quarter of commercial production and sales.

Elemental's anticipated revenue from Karlawinda is based on the recently disclosed December 2021 quarterly report from Capricorn Metals Ltd. ("Capricorn"), owner and operator of the mine. Capricorn announced steady-state operations at Karlawinda after initiating commercial production in the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Karlawinda's gold production for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was 30,316 ounces, up approximately 25% from 24,329 ounces in the prior quarter. Gold sales totaled 30,835 ounces, up approximately 40% from 21,964 ounces in the prior quarter. Karlawinda had a further 1,020 ounces of gold on hand at the end of the December 31, 2021 quarter. Elemental has a 2% uncapped net smelter return royalty on Karlawinda's gold sales.

Elemental expects to disclose in February a trading update for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. These results will include revenue from its royalty on Karlawinda and on Elemental's other producing royalties.

Other Karlawinda Highlights

Low cash costs 1 of US$607 per ounce and all in sustaining costs 1 of US$756 per ounce

of US$607 per ounce and all in sustaining costs of US$756 per ounce Ore stocks doubled to 38,000 ounces in the December quarter and mining volumes are expected to increase in the March 2022 quarter with a third mining fleet now onsite

Commissioning of additional two carbon-in-leach ("CIL") tanks completed in December quarter expected to have further positive impact on recoveries, which are already in line with expectations at 91.3%

Near mine exploration underway with early success highlighting: Potential to extend Southern Corridor Deposit from results to-date along with further drilling Muirfield Prospect as potential new satellite project, follow-up drilling planned Results to be included in next resource and reserve update



"The first quarter of steady state production clearly establishes Karlawinda as a low-cost gold mine in tier 1 Western Australia and early exploration success hints at the long-term potential," said Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental. "While already running at guidance production rates after only 2 quarters, the addition of a third mining fleet and commissioning of two additional CIL tanks highlight the potential for the mine to outperform."

REJECT the Hostile Bid

As previously disclosed, the Board of Directors of Elemental, following input from its financial and legal advisors, announced its intention to recommend that shareholders REJECT the unsolicited all-share takeover bid from Gold Royalty, as proposed by Gold Royalty in its December 20, 2021 news release.

Elemental believes its valuable Karlawinda royalty is one of many strong reasons for shareholders to reject the hostile takeover bid from Gold Royalty Corp. The estimated Karlawinda revenue of US$1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 is equivalent to nearly six times the total revenue of US$191,991 disclosed by Gold Royalty for its entire fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. As noted above, Elemental also has five other royalties on producing assets.

The Board is preparing a Directors' Circular with a full response to Gold Royalty's hostile bid. The Directors' Circular will be disclosed in due course. Elemental continues to advise shareholders to TAKE NO ACTION with regard to the Hostile Bid.

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental is a gold-focused royalty company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") in Canada and provides investors with lower risk precious metals exposure through a portfolio of nine high-quality royalties. This enables investors to benefit from ongoing royalty revenue, future exploration upside and low operating costs. Elemental's experienced team seeks to secure royalties in advanced precious metals projects, run by established operators, from its pipeline of identified opportunities.

Qualified Person

Richard Evans, FAusIMM, is Senior Vice President Technical for Elemental, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release. For additional technical and scientific information in respect of the Karlawinda royalty, please refer to the Company's technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Karlawinda Gold Project, Western Australia, Australia" dated December 31, 2020 with an effective date of December 21, 2020, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

1 Elemental has included certain performance measures in this press release that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company's royalty revenue is converted to an attributable gold equivalent ounce basis by dividing the royalty revenue received in a period by the average gold price for the same respective period. The presentation of this non-IFRS measure is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently. The production forecast was derived using information that is available in the public domain as at the date hereof, which included guidance and estimates prepared and issued by management of the operators of the mining operations in which Elemental holds an interest. The production forecast is sensitive to the performance and operating status of the underlying mines. None of the information has been independently verified by Elemental and maybe subject to uncertainty. There can be no assurance that such information is complete or accurate. Elemental has used an exchange rate for conversion of Australian dollars (A$) into U.S. dollars of US$1.00 = A$1.38.

Information regarding Karlawinda

This press release includes information relating to Karlawinda. This information was derived from information publicly disclosed by Capricorn, the owner of Karlawinda. The Company has not independently verified, and does not assume any responsibility for, the accuracy or completeness of the information regarding Karlawinda contained in any such documents disclosed by Capricorn.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110924