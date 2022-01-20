Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Kutcho Copper Appoints New Director

14:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Jan. 20, 2022 - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTC: KCCFF) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Forsyth to the Company's board of directors.

Mark has over 30 years' experience in commodity trading and is a seasoned and successful leader with a proven history of building and managing large-scale businesses, including extended tenures with Trafigura and MRI before establishing his own trading and consulting company, Cliveden Trading. Mark has built a strong reputation for meeting personal and organizational growth objectives by providing strategic direction and positive management, with an extensive global network covering miners, smelters, trading companies, funds and banks. He has a background that stretches across all aspects of the nonferrous trading spectrum, including operations, shipping, hedging, marketing as well as debt and equity raising for Junior Miners.

Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper stated: "We welcome Mark's experience and expertise to the board of directors as we move forward through the next phase of the Company's growth. We believe Mark will be a great addition to the team helping identify and navigate through strategic opportunities in the coming year and beyond."

In addition, the Company announces the grant of an aggregate of 2,200,000 stock options to directors, senior officers and consultants of the company, with each option exercisable at a price of $0.90 cents per share for a period of five years. Certain stock options may be subject to vesting requirements, as determined by the board of directors. The options have been granted in accordance with the terms of the company's current stock option plan.

Vince Sorace
President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

For further information regarding Kutcho Copper Corp., please email info@kutcho.ca or visit our website at www.kutcho.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Kutcho Copper Corp.

Kutcho Copper Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JAMG
CA5013771053
www.kutcho.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap