Sierra Madre Announces DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, January 20, 2022 - Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV:SM)(OTCQB:SMDRF) ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to create a seamless process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States over time. The ability to have Sierra Madre's shares electronically cleared and settled in the United States is far more convenient and reduces the costs incurred in trading shares. With Sierra Madre's shares now traded electronically, existing investors benefit from greater liquidity over time and execution speeds, while new investors are far less restricted from participating in Sierra Madre's shares. The DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and facilitates electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers.

Alexander Langer, President & CEO of Sierra Madre stated, "DTC eligibility compliments our recent listing approval on the OTCQB® Venture Marketplace announced on December 8, 2021. We believe we should now be able to further enhance our sizable and increasing US investor base."

About Sierra Madre

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Tepic and La Tigra Properties in Nayarit, Mexico. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement, and monetization. Sierra Madre's key objective is to advance exploration on the Tepic and La Tigra Properties to determine whether they contain commercially exploitable deposits of precious or base metals.

On behalf of the board of directors of Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.,

"Alexander Langer"

Alexander Langer

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact:

investor@sierramadregoldandsilver.com

