Golden Independence Announces Management Change

Vancouver, January 20, 2022 - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") announces that Christos Doulis has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company effective January 20, 2022 to pursue other endeavours. Jeremy Poirier, a director of the Company, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer until a suitable permanent replacement is located.

"Christos has been instrumental in the advancement of Independence Project and, specifically, in the recent formation of the joint venture with America's Gold Exploration Inc. to develop the project. The board would like to sincerely thank Christos for his significant contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours," commented Jeremy Poirier, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is a development company currently focused on the advanced-stage Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine's Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend of Nevada. The Independence project hosts an M&I resource of 334,300 ounces of gold and an Inferred resource of 847,000 ounces of gold with a substantial silver credit. A 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlined a low-cost heap leach operation focusing on the near-surface resource with total production of 195,443 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of US$1,078 per ounce of gold.

Jeremy Poirier, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1.604.722.9842 Email: info@goldenindependence.co

This press release contains forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events.

