Deep Yellow Limited: December Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) provide the quarterly activities report for the period ending 31 December 2021.HIGHLIGHTS- Tumas Definitive Feasibility Study continued to be advanced and remains on schedule for completion in the 2022 December quarterDelivery of major ore reserve upgrade resulted in an increase of 121% to 68.4Mlb at 345ppm on 150ppm cut-off. (Refer ASX announcement 5 October 2021)o Impressive Ore Reserve upgrade represented a critical milestone to achieve a 20+ year LOM operation- Thorough review of the Omahola Basement Project resources completed, resulting in the upgrade of resources to JORC (2012). (Refer ASX announcement 4 November 2021)o Upgraded MRE includes a Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource base of 125.3Mlb at 190ppm U3O8 using 100ppm cut-offo Using a 150ppm cut-off, MRE stands at 83Mlb grading 269ppm U3O8- Omahola basement exploration outlined three highly prospective targets for follow-up. (Refer ASX announcement 22 December 2021)o First pass shallow drilling tested 10km of a 35km semi-regional prospective zoneo 200-hole, 7,259m shallow drilling program returned 34 holes greater than 100pm U3O8- 10 holes for 2,549m completed at Barking Gecko, successfully completing the Phase 1 drill program of 14 holes for 3,561m. (Refer ASX announcement 19 October 2021)o 9 of 10 holes returned significant mineralisation, with best hole TN258RC extended to a depth of 271m containing 70m at 503ppm U3O8 across four intersections within an 83m zone- Strong cash balance of $72M, additional $22.2M raised with exercise of options*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Z6WATP00





About Deep Yellow Limited:



Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





Source:

Deep Yellow Ltd.





Contact:

John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO T: +61-8-9286-6999 Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au www.deepyellow.com.au