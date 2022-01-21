Power Metals Closes Equity Financing and Welcomes Sinomine as Partner

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PWM)(FRANKFURT: OAA1)(OTC: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced $1,500,000 equity financing with Sinomine Resource Group Co., Ltd., and the concurrent non-brokered financing of an additional $1,500,000 in units (the "Units") for total gross proceeds to the Company of $3,000,000.

Pursuant to the equity financing, Sinomine Resource Group Co., Ltd. has acquired 7,500,000 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") of the Company at $0.20 per Subscription Receipt. The gross proceeds from the Subscription Receipts have been placed into escrow and will be released from escrow upon the Company and Sinomine entering into, within three months of closing, a mutually satisfactory off-take agreement on all lithium, cesium and tantalum produced from the Company's Case Lake Property (the "Escrow Release Condition"). Upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Condition, the escrowed proceeds will be released to the Company and each Subscription Receipt will convert into one unit of the Company consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one additional common share at $0.40 per share for three years from the closing date.

Pursuant to the concurrent non-brokered financing the Company issued 7,500,000 Units of the Company to various subscribers at $0.20 per Unit for proceeds of $1,500,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one additional common share at $0.40 per share for three years from the closing date.

In connection with the closing, the Company paid a cash finder's fee in connection with certain subscribers for Units. The Subscription Receipts and the shares and warrants comprising the Units are subject to a hold period expiring May 21, 2022.

The proceeds from the financing will be used for exploration and drilling activities on the Company's Case Lake Property and for general working capital.

Case Lake

Case Lake Property is located in Steele and Case townships, 80 km east of Cochrane, NE Ontario close to the Ontario-Quebec border. The Property is 10 km x 9.5 km in size with 14 identified tonalite domes. The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of six spodumene dykes: North, Main, South, East and Northeast Dykes on the Henry Dome and the West Joe Dyke on a new tonalite dome. Case Lake Property consists of 556 cell claims in Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships, Larder Lake Mining Division. The Case Lake Property is owned 100% by Power Metals Corp.

About Power Metals Corp.

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More, Chairman & Director

