Damara Announces Completion of Final Drill Core Sample Shipment

January 21, 2022 - Damara Gold Corp. (TSXV:DMR) ("Damara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the final shipment of drill core samples from its 2021 drill program on its Placer Mountain Project south of Princeton, BC ("Placer Mountain" or the "Property") have now been received by MSALABS in Langley, BC. Sample shipments were prepared in batches, with the first shipment made in mid-December. Assays for the initial shipment are expected to be received in the near future, while results for the remaining samples are expected to be received before the end of February. Core cutting and sampling was briefly delayed due to a rare flooding event in the local town of Princeton, which is not expected to materially impact the Company's exploration activities going forward. 1,061 meters were drilled from 10 holes at the Main Zone and 709 meters were drilled in 8 holes at the new Kodiak Zone, for a total of 1,770 meters of drilling in 18 holes on the Property.

For more information on the Company's recently completed 2021 drill program, please see the Company's December 22, 2021 news release.

Larry Nagy, CEO, commented "We are pleased to have completed our final drill core sample shipment to MSALABS, as we eagerly await the results of this year's program and look to plan our exploration activities for 2022."

