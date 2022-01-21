High-Grade Assay Results at the Parnell-Vulture Trend
HIGHLIGHTS
- First phase of a 15,000 metre reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program across shallow oxide mineralization on granted mining leases at the Parnell-Vulture Trend was completed prior to the 2021 holiday period, with 83 holes drilled for a total of 5,200 metres
- PhotonAssay gold results from Parnell have been received, with significant assays including:
- 7 m at 7.75 g/t gold from 31 m in 21NU0198,
- 4 m at 10.19 g/t gold from 31 m in 21NU0196,
- 13 m at 2.51 g/t gold from 21 m in 21NU0156, and
- 8 m at 3.14 g/t gold from 4 m in 21NU0156
- Initial results received from Vulture include:
- 8 m at 10.02 g/t gold from 11 m in 21NU0216
- Further results from holes drilled prior to the holiday period will be released in coming weeks
- Drilling on the Parnell - Vulture trend is scheduled to recommence on January 24, 2022
The above results are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the Parnell-Vulture Trend. Refer to Table 1 for drill results for all holes drilled to date at Parnell - Vulture.
_________________________________________________________________________
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2022 -- Novo Resources Corp. ("Novo" or the "Company") (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide a drilling update for the Parnell-Vulture trend in Western Australia. The RC drilling planned at Parnell and Vulture is part of the Nullagine Gold Project ("NGP") exploration program ramp-up, with forward programs currently being generated at several priority basement targets (figure 1). Parnell - Vulture is located some 45 kms from the Company's Golden Eagle processing facility ("Golden Eagle Plant") and is accessed by a robust, reliable haul road and associated infrastructure.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29300a6a-ac54-4be5-84f5-a0fe8d5b48f5
(Figure 1: Location map for NGP showing Novo tenure and priority prospects.)
Drilling completed before the holiday period comprised 83 RC holes for 5,200 metres (figure 4), drilled by experienced contractor Stark Drilling using a truck mounted Schramm 450. The initial program at Parnell focussed on every alternate planned drill line, in order to fast track strike coverage. The quick assay turnaround means that best drilling intersections can be followed up immediately whilst the remainder of the program is ongoing.
Parnell - Vulture covers a strike length of approximately 2 kms and contains a series of vein-hosted targets with historical drill intercepts including 9 m at 8.4 g/t gold from 7 m, 12 m at 14.6 g/t gold from 40 m and 7 m at 6.1 g/t gold from 40 m1. These results are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the district. Refer to Table 2 for drill results for all holes drilled to date at Parnell - Vulture.
Recent results for Parnell - Vulture, received via the Company's priority arrangement with Intertek2, show similar width and grade tenor as historical drilling intersections, improving confidence in historical data and potential strike extent.
Most significant results are located around the historic workings at Parnell, including 4 m at 10.19 g/t gold in hole 21NU0196 (figure 2). The main target is a ~ 10m wide E-W to WNW trending shear variably intruded by porphyry. Mineralization dips moderately to steeply to the south (generally 70 degrees). Sandstone and interbedded siltstone-sandstone sequences adjacent to the main shear are extremely bleached in the weathering profile, indicating likely sericite alteration of the original rock. Alteration is up to 50 m wide. Several other dykes are present in the area, mainly sub-parallel to stratigraphy, including a 6 m thick dolerite dyke and a hornblende porphyritic gabbro.
Results show good continuity along strike (figure 3), and on section show numerous small but frequent high-grade shoot like components. Further infill and extensional drilling will be designed to test this area.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8591dd69-a2ef-4475-92d4-e5392323a2f1
(Figure 2, section at Parnell showing 21NU0196 results in relation to the main shear zone)
Importantly a series of significant drill intersections are located approximately 550 m along strike to the north-west including 13 m at 2.51 g/t gold from 21 m in 21NU0156, and 8 m at 3.14 g/t gold from 4 m in 21NU0156 (figure 3). This shows the complexity of the system at Parnell and the scale potential of the system along strike.
In addition, the 6 m at 5.28 g/t gold from 29 m in 21NU0204 is located to the north of Parnell in one of the mapped vein swarms. The vein swarm was identified from rock sampling and anomalous results in historical drilling and was tested with a single line of drilling.
Assays received to date also included the first batch from Vulture, including 8 m at 10.02 g/t gold from 11 m in 21NU0216 drilled adjacent to a historical working and in an area of complex quartz veining. Historical results in this area are sparse, and include a best result of 12 m at 2.76 g/t. These results are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout Vulture. All other results from Vulture are pending and are anticipated within the next three to four weeks.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cb1a965-7325-4702-9ce8-07ae79484a40
(Figure 3: Map of historical and Novo significant intercepts at Parnell and Vulture prospect to date.)
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f132c15-5952-41b9-ab6f-b17d1983ad48
(Figure 4: RC drilling status at Parnell and Vulture.)
Analytic Methodology
Drilling was based on detailed mapping and targeted to be perpendicular to mineralization as much as practical. In some areas, the geology is complex and due to the explorative nature of the work, the true width of mineralization cannot yet be precisely determined.
RC samples from Parnell and Vulture were submitted to Intertek in Perth, Australia. Samples are crushed to -2 mm and RSD split into a single 500-gram jar for PhotonAssay. To test for gold variability and potential coarse gold effect, field duplicates and crushed duplicates were analysed. Standards and blanks are inserted in the sample sequence to test for lab performance.
There were no limitations to the verification process and all relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by the various laboratories. Dr. Quinton Hennigh (P. Geo.) is the qualified person responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is the Non-Executive Co-Chairman and a director of Novo.
ABOUT NOVO
Novo operates its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its prospective land package covering approximately 13,250 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Michael Spreadborough"
Michael Spreadborough
Executive Co-Chairman
Forward-looking information
Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, that forward programs are currently being generated at several priority basement targets at the NGP, that further infill and extensional drilling will be designed to test the Parnell area, and that all other results from Vulture are anticipated within the next two weeks. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the actual time required by Intertek Laboratory to process samples, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo's management's discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, which is available under Novo's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
Table 1, collar table of all holes drilled to date
|HOLE ID
|COORDSYS
|EASTING
|NORTHING
|HEIGHT
|AZI GRID
|DIP
|TYPE
|DEPTH
|LEASE
|21NU0153
|MGA94_51
|241102.657
|7584163.415
|388.292
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0154
|MGA94_51
|241089.817
|7584125.188
|385.508
|20
|-55
|RC
|72
|M46/527
|21NU0155
|MGA94_51
|241132.708
|7584153.606
|389.503
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0156
|MGA94_51
|241126.52
|7584135.836
|387.203
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0157
|MGA94_51
|241119.585
|7584113.086
|386.179
|20
|-55
|RC
|78
|M46/527
|21NU0158
|MGA94_51
|241171.268
|7584139.014
|390.099
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0159
|MGA94_51
|241164.727
|7584122.37
|387.816
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0160
|MGA94_51
|241155.989
|7584099.711
|386.639
|20
|-55
|RC
|72
|M46/527
|21NU0161
|MGA94_51
|241150.265
|7584082.431
|388.577
|20
|-55
|RC
|84
|M46/426
|21NU0162
|MGA94_51
|241095.94
|7584144.73
|390
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0163
|MGA94_51
|241207.643
|7584126.922
|390.423
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0164
|MGA94_51
|241201.647
|7584108.868
|387.985
|20
|-55
|RC
|60
|M46/527
|21NU0165
|MGA94_51
|241192.522
|7584082.147
|387.827
|20
|-55
|RC
|72
|M46/527
|21NU0166
|MGA94_51
|241296.684
|7584132.045
|391.871
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0167
|MGA94_51
|241287.561
|7584113.379
|389.677
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0168
|MGA94_51
|241281.151
|7584095.568
|387.696
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0169
|MGA94_51
|241274.333
|7584077
|388.059
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0170
|MGA94_51
|241267.686
|7584058.403
|388.542
|20
|-55
|RC
|72
|M46/426
|21NU0171
|MGA94_51
|241260.893
|7584039.838
|389.808
|20
|-55
|RC
|84
|M46/426
|21NU0178
|MGA94_51
|241371.821
|7584109.808
|389.868
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0179
|MGA94_51
|241364.378
|7584089.821
|388.733
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0180
|MGA94_51
|241355.952
|7584067.665
|388.413
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0181
|MGA94_51
|241349.571
|7584051.224
|388.978
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0182
|MGA94_51
|241342.981
|7584033.664
|390.309
|20
|-55
|RC
|72
|M46/426
|21NU0183
|MGA94_51
|241442.282
|7584074.733
|390.393
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0184
|MGA94_51
|241435.649
|7584056.883
|390.92
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0185
|MGA94_51
|241428.546
|7584037.402
|390.719
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0186
|MGA94_51
|241422.145
|7584018.315
|390.185
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0187
|MGA94_51
|241415.856
|7584001.066
|391.413
|20
|-55
|RC
|72
|M46/426
|21NU0188
|MGA94_51
|241409.872
|7583981.141
|392.928
|20
|-55
|RC
|90
|M46/426
|21NU0189
|MGA94_51
|241518.391
|7584050.74
|392.657
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0190
|MGA94_51
|241512.401
|7584032.65
|393.151
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0191
|MGA94_51
|241505.442
|7584013.681
|393.377
|20
|-55
|RC
|78
|M46/527
|21NU0192
|MGA94_51
|241498.661
|7583994.874
|393.707
|20
|-55
|RC
|60
|M46/527
|21NU0193
|MGA94_51
|241492.061
|7583975.735
|393.509
|20
|-55
|RC
|72
|M46/426
|21NU0194
|MGA94_51
|241487.622
|7583962.907
|392.934
|20
|-55
|RC
|84
|M46/426
|21NU0195
|MGA94_51
|241573.298
|7583960.428
|398.341
|20
|-55
|RC
|72
|M46/527
|21NU0196
|MGA94_51
|241566.956
|7583943.681
|396.229
|20
|-55
|RC
|84
|M46/426
|21NU0197
|MGA94_51
|241590.747
|7583950.441
|398.514
|20
|-55
|RC
|72
|M46/527
|21NU0198
|MGA94_51
|241587.36
|7583938.799
|397.01
|20
|-55
|RC
|90
|M46/426
|21NU0199
|MGA94_51
|241609.571
|7583947.275
|397.882
|20
|-55
|RC
|72
|M46/527
|21NU0200
|MGA94_51
|241603.468
|7583931.345
|396.59
|20
|-55
|RC
|84
|M46/426
|21NU0201
|MGA94_51
|241624.481
|7583937.163
|397.169
|20
|-55
|RC
|72
|M46/426
|21NU0202
|MGA94_51
|241639.804
|7583974.596
|397.697
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0203
|MGA94_51
|241689.284
|7584055.528
|394.643
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0204
|MGA94_51
|241682.225
|7584034.409
|395.126
|20
|-55
|RC
|72
|M46/527
|21NU0205
|MGA94_51
|241677.202
|7584017.522
|394.88
|20
|-55
|RC
|84
|M46/527
|21NU0206
|MGA94_51
|241797.643
|7583972.516
|402.059
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0207
|MGA94_51
|241790.682
|7583955.216
|400.928
|20
|-55
|RC
|72
|M46/527
|21NU0208
|MGA94_51
|241782.944
|7583934.55
|401.595
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0209
|MGA94_51
|241776.061
|7583914.106
|401.157
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0210
|MGA94_51
|241826.679
|7583961.085
|402.982
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0211
|MGA94_51
|241816.073
|7583948.444
|402.522
|20
|-55
|RC
|72
|M46/527
|21NU0212
|MGA94_51
|241810.585
|7583920.195
|403.255
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0213
|MGA94_51
|241805.417
|7583906.187
|402.44
|20
|-55
|RC
|54
|M46/527
|21NU0214
|MGA94_51
|241799.288
|7583886.997
|403.562
|20
|-55
|RC
|72
|M46/527
|21NU0215
|MGA94_51
|240690.046
|7584259.466
|385.551
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0216
|MGA94_51
|240699.858
|7584275.457
|386.273
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0217
|MGA94_51
|240710.979
|7584293.934
|387.288
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0218
|MGA94_51
|240721.038
|7584311.98
|386.623
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0219
|MGA94_51
|240731.366
|7584329.776
|387.062
|210
|-50
|RC
|84
|M46/426
|21NU0220
|MGA94_51
|240740.661
|7584346.642
|387.108
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0221
|MGA94_51
|240665.899
|7584296.424
|385.045
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0222
|MGA94_51
|240675.809
|7584313.227
|386.039
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0223
|MGA94_51
|240685.546
|7584329.684
|385.822
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0224
|MGA94_51
|240696.655
|7584349.284
|385.907
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0225
|MGA94_51
|240706.331
|7584365.897
|386.074
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0226
|MGA94_51
|240716.124
|7584382.575
|386.974
|210
|-50
|RC
|84
|M46/426
|21NU0227
|MGA94_51
|240724.983
|7584398.074
|387.66
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0228
|MGA94_51
|240673.321
|7584390.563
|386.935
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0229
|MGA94_51
|240681.247
|7584404.148
|387.378
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0230
|MGA94_51
|240690.323
|7584420.965
|388.316
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0231
|MGA94_51
|240701.86
|7584440.337
|389.138
|210
|-50
|RC
|84
|M46/426
|21NU0232
|MGA94_51
|240646.8
|7584424.125
|387.49
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0233
|MGA94_51
|240656.929
|7584440.846
|391.511
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0234
|MGA94_51
|240668.378
|7584458.307
|390.53
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0235
|MGA94_51
|240678.186
|7584475.581
|390.304
|210
|-50
|RC
|84
|M46/426
|21NU0236
|MGA94_51
|240602.903
|7584426.905
|387.291
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0237
|MGA94_51
|240612.729
|7584444.263
|387.578
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0238
|MGA94_51
|240623.145
|7584461.986
|387.704
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0239
|MGA94_51
|240633.731
|7584480.114
|387.677
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
|21NU0240
|MGA94_51
|240641.921
|7584494.857
|387.603
|210
|-50
|RC
|54
|M46/426
Table 2, Significant intercept table for all results from this phase of drilling with a gram * metre intersection greater than 1. The table is generated using a 0.5 g/t gold cut off and no more than two metre internal waste.
|HOLE ID
|FROM
|TO
|Au ppm
|WIDTH
|GRAM*METRES
|21NU0216
|11
|19
|10.02
|8
|80.16
|21NU0198
|31
|38
|7.75
|7
|54.25
|21NU0196
|31
|35
|10.19
|4
|40.76
|21NU0156
|21
|34
|2.5
|13
|32.5
|21NU0204
|29
|35
|5.28
|6
|31.68
|21NU0156
|4
|12
|3.14
|8
|25.12
|21NU0161
|71
|73
|9.93
|2
|19.86
|21NU0207
|0
|7
|2.67
|7
|18.69
|21NU0169
|27
|29
|8.59
|2
|17.18
|21NU0165
|2
|9
|2.38
|7
|16.66
|21NU0154
|49
|51
|8.1
|2
|16.2
|21NU0208
|28
|32
|3.94
|4
|15.76
|21NU0162
|14
|17
|4.24
|3
|12.72
|21NU0199
|18
|31
|0.94
|13
|12.22
|21NU0170
|30
|36
|1.81
|6
|10.86
|21NU0195
|21
|29
|1.22
|8
|9.76
|21NU0200
|34
|36
|4.86
|2
|9.72
|21NU0197
|25
|38
|0.67
|13
|8.71
|21NU0157
|68
|70
|4.13
|2
|8.26
|21NU0196
|40
|50
|0.72
|10
|7.2
|21NU0216
|26
|28
|3.43
|2
|6.86
|21NU0187
|59
|61
|3.31
|2
|6.62
|21NU0205
|34
|37
|2.16
|3
|6.48
|21NU0159
|28
|36
|0.73
|8
|5.84
|21NU0153
|24
|30
|0.95
|6
|5.7
|21NU0156
|43
|46
|1.63
|3
|4.89
|21NU0154
|59
|65
|0.67
|6
|4.02
|21NU0205
|2
|4
|1.88
|2
|3.76
|21NU0192
|33
|36
|1.22
|3
|3.66
|21NU0160
|18
|20
|1.77
|2
|3.54
|21NU0180
|9
|14
|0.67
|5
|3.35
|21NU0190
|10
|12
|1.62
|2
|3.24
|21NU0207
|17
|19
|1.53
|2
|3.06
|21NU0153
|1
|3
|1.42
|2
|2.84
|21NU0166
|35
|37
|1
|2
|2
|21NU0169
|12
|15
|0.66
|3
|1.98
|21NU0202
|6
|8
|0.93
|2
|1.86
|21NU0164
|51
|53
|0.92
|2
|1.84
|21NU0198
|48
|50
|0.82
|2
|1.64
|21NU0203
|10
|12
|0.82
|2
|1.64
|21NU0188
|58
|60
|0.77
|2
|1.54
|21NU0184
|1
|3
|0.76
|2
|1.52
|21NU0160
|27
|29
|0.75
|2
|1.5
|21NU0201
|24
|26
|0.75
|2
|1.5
|21NU0171
|80
|82
|0.73
|2
|1.46
|21NU0198
|82
|84
|0.7
|2
|1.4
|21NU0196
|81
|83
|0.6
|2
|1.2
|21NU0157
|50
|52
|0.55
|2
|1.1
|21NU0169
|1
|3
|0.53
|2
|1.06
|21NU0207
|38
|40
|0.5
|2
|1
________________________
1 Refer to the Company's news release dated November 19, 2021.
2 Refer to the Company's news release dated May 18, 2021.