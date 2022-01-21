Summa Silver Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Galen McNamara, Chief Executive Officer, Summa Silver Corp. ("Summa Silver" or the "Company") (TSXV: SSVR) and his team joined Monica Hamm, Manager, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Summa Silver Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Hughes property located in central Nevada and has an option to earn 100% interest in the Mogollon property located in southwestern New Mexico. The Hughes property is host to the high-grade past-producing Belmont Mine, one of the most prolific silver producers in the United States between 1903 and 1929. The mine has remained inactive since commercial production ceased in 1929 due to heavily depressed metal prices and little to no modern exploration work has ever been completed prior to the Company acquiring an interest in the property.

Date: Friday January 21, 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange