Uravan Announces The Sale Of Stewardson West Claim And Halliday/stewardson Nsr

21:36 Uhr  |  CNW

CALGARY, Jan. 21, 2022 - Uravan Minerals Inc. (TSXV: UVN) ("Uravan") announces the sale of Uravan's 100% interest in the Stewardson West property, located in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan and Uravan's 1.0 % net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on the "Royalty Properties" owned by Cameco Corporation ("Cameco") to International Prospect Ventures Ltd. ("IZZ").

In consideration for the Stewardson West property and the NSR, IZZ paid Uravan cash consideration of $35,000 and 500,000 common shares of IZZ.

Cautionary Statement
This press release may contain forward looking statements including those describing Uravan's plans and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. Any statement addressing future events or conditions necessarily involves inherent risk and uncertainty. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated by management at the time of writing due to many factors, much of which are beyond the control of Uravan and its management. This news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Uravan Minerals Inc.
#1117-240, 70 Shawville Blvd. SE, Calgary, AB T2Y 2Z3
Phone: 403-607-5908

SOURCE Uravan Minerals Inc.



Contact
Uravan Minerals Inc., Larry Lahusen CEO and President Tel: 403-607-5908, Email: llahusen@uravanminerals.com, Website: www.uravanminerals.com
Uravan Minerals Inc.

Uravan Minerals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3CSQ2
CA91703R2081
www.uravanminerals.com
