Encore Energy, Inc. Featured Article in January 2022 Energy, Oil & Gas Magazine

Encore Energy, Inc. is featured in the January 2022 Energy, Oil & Gas Magazine, "Powering Forward." Having recently made oil and natural gas discoveries in Kentucky, Encore is making plans for increased production and income in 2022.



BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Encore Energy, Inc. is a full integrated and bond well operator in Kentucky that is targeting the horizontal Berea Sandstone oil and natural gas formation located in Lawrence County, Kentucky. To view this article, please visit:

https://encore-energy.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Encore-Energy-ME-Oil-and-Gas-Magazine-2022-1.pdf

Qualified SEC defined accredited investors have the ability to deduct nearly 100% of their investment against all forms of income in the first year. Encore has recently made oil and natural gas discoveries and is making plans to drill multiple horizontal wells and develop a natural gas pipeline system to sell natural gas in addition to crude oil.

The escalating demand and tight supply of oil along with the new administration's energy policies are driving prices of both oil and natural gas to the highest levels in years.

"Oil prices are soaring, and Goldman Sachs predict crude oil $100 per barrel," said Steve Stengell, Encore's President CEO. "Oil and gas investments involve a high degree of risk, and the lucrative tax benefits attempt to mitigate a good amount the risk associated with these types of oil and gas projects," added Stengell.

For more information and to see if you qualify as an SEC defined accredited investor, please contact Steve Stengell at (270)438-9956.

Assumptions, Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement: The information herein may contain forward-looking statements, and actual results may vary. Words such as "estimate," "will," "intend," "continue," "target," "expect," "achieve," "strategy," "future," "may," "goal," or other comparable words or phrases or the negative of those words, and other words of similar meaning indicate forward-looking statements and important factors which could affect actual results. Forward-looking statements are made based upon Management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Encore Energy, Inc. Oil and gas investments involve a high degree of risk, uncertainty and are only suitable for qualified Accredited (SEC Definition) investors who are sophisticated in making business decisions and can bear the financial loss of their entire investment, while delivering a turnkey profit to the Company for proving the prospect development, lease acquisition, drilling, completion, engineering and ongoing production operations. The Company does not provide tax advice and investors should seek the advice of their tax professional. Any tax and/or other information herein is provided for illustration purposes only and may include estimates that are uncertain and subject to change. It is impossible to accurately forecast profitability, production, reserves, income, expenses and timelines for any project. No assurances can be made as it relates to estimated reserves, production, income, profit, prices, timelines and/or other estimates. Actual production, reserves and results are beyond the control of management. In the event that commercial production is achieved, it may take many years for the investor to recoup his or her investment. The Company's lease acreage position under is subject to change and includes acreage under lease, Farmout agreement, verbal agreement, renewals, expired terms and any other prospective acreage in which the Company has communicated and/or negotiated with the landowner the leasing of oil and gas rights, now or in the future, and the lease / mineral owner has leased or communicated their intent to lease there mineral lease rights to the Company. It is important for qualified investors to acknowledge the fact that the US government provides them with tax savings (100% IDC tax deduction) to mitigate or at least off-set some of the financial risk associated with domestic oil and gas investments. This is not an offer to sell or buy a security. An offer shall only be made pursuant to SEC Regulation D, Rule 506(c) by a private placement offering memorandum, and this is not a private placement memorandum.

Steve Stengell, Encore Energy, Inc., +1 (270) 438-9956, steve.stengell@encore-energy.com

