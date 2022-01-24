Aberdeen International Inc. (TSX: AAB, FR: A8H, OTC: AABVF) Announces Election of Pinakin Patel, Inventor of AES technology, to the California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC)

AES Technology inventor, Pinakin Patel, elected to the California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) Board



The CHBC is a prestigious group advocating for hydrogen policy at a national level promoting commercialization of new and existing technologies

Pinakin's appointment better positions AES to meet the needs of the United States transition to a low-carbon economy



TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 -- Aberdeen International Inc. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB F: A8H, OTC: AABVF) is pleased to announce that Pinakin Patel, co-founder of AES-100 Inc, and lead inventor of the Advance Electrolyzer System technology (AES) for green hydrogen production, has been elected to the California Hydrogen Business Council ('CHBC') Board. The CHBC is a national organization promoting and advocating for the commercialization of low-carbon and green hydrogen technologies. Its membership includes over 140 companies engaged in every aspect of the hydrogen supply chain, worldwide.

As a prior member of the Board of Directors of the National Hydrogen Association, Mr. Patel has received recognition and awards for his many contributions to the emerging green hydrogen industry. Of specific importance, Mr. Patel successfully championed the definition of green hydrogen to include waste-derived hydrogen. This broadened definition opened new pathways to develop lower-cost green hydrogen. It allowed the inclusion of other feedstocks such as biogas, digester gas, landfill gas and renewable natural gas. This pioneering work by Mr. Patel has laid the foundation for the hydrogen industry to support a sustainable transition to a low-carbon economy. Pinakin's achievements have also strengthened his ongoing commitment to AES technology.

"As a major investor in AES technology, Aberdeen is committed to leveraging the strongest ideas and best talent to pursue ambitious green energy goals. We couldn't be prouder of Pinakin's achievement, and, in our view, this is public affirmation that we have the brightest minds working on highly innovative solutions to sustainably power the future," said Mr. Younger, CEO of Aberdeen International.

California is a key target market for AES technology. With a growing footprint of green energy generation, the California power grid is forced to curtail power production during the day. This curtailment is expensive to California ratepayers, and a waste of valuable green energy. AES technology provides a promising solution to the curtailment problems, ensuring excess green energy is stored as hydrogen for later use.

Having a seat at the table of the CHBC Board will help showcase the unique benefits of AES technology that can help to reduce emissions from the transportation, stationary power, and industrial sectors in California, and throughout the United States. This is another step forward that not only aligns with accelerated commercialization of AES technology, but also differentiates AES technology and its position in the market.

ABOUT AES-100 Inc.

AES-100 Inc. is a venture stage green technology company focused on the development of novel hydrogen generation and separation technologies. AES owns the exclusive rights and intellectual property pertaining to the AES technology for the production of hydrogen.

AES-100 Inc. is a private company with 49% ownership held by PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (FWB:2K6B) (OTC: MOTNF) and 41.67% by Aberdeen International (TSX: AAB F: A8H, OTC: AABVF) with remainder of ownership being privately held.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors. AES-100 Inc., an Aberdeen portfolio investment, owns the exclusive rights and all intellectual property pertaining to the Advanced Electrolyzer System (AES-100) for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

