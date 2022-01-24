Solstice Options Ontario Lithium Properties to Green Technology Metals

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2022 - Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) ("Solstice", "we", "our" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option") with Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) ("Green Technology") that provides Green Technology with the potential to earn a 100% interest in a suite of Lithium exploration properties located in Ontario.



The package is comprised of the Pennock (8 claims), Root Bay (3 claims), Gathering Lake (15 claims) and Superb Lake (5 claims) projects, all non-core holdings located in NW Ontario (collectively, the "Property").

Mike Timmins, Solstice's Chief Executive Officer stated, "This agreement provides Solstice shareholders exposure to the exciting Lithium market and is another example of the value we will generate from our recently acquired royalty and property portfolio. We currently have over eighty properties out under option or available for sale and our strategy of creating an attractive portfolio of distinct and permanent royalties is well underway. Future new agreements will also generate significant cash inflows, value to our shareholders with newly established royalties and allow us to focus on our core district-scale exploration projects in Red Lake, Atikokan and Nunavut."

Under the Option, Green Technology, an Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") listed mineral exploration company, is required to make cash payments totaling C$180,000 to Solstice over a three-year period. After the first anniversary of the Option, Green Technology may dispose one of the claims packages in the Property and reduce future cash payments by 20%. Upon exercise of the Option by Green Technology to fully acquire the Property, Solstice will be granted a 1.5% net smelter return royalty. Green Technology has the right to repurchase 0.5% of the royalty at any time after the exercise of the Option and prior to the commencement of commercial production at the Property for C$800,000.

Solstice controls an extensive portfolio of gold, copper and lithium/REE projects in Ontario which are available for 100% sale or option. See our corporate materials available at www.solsticegold.com for further details.

About Green Technology Metals

Green Technology Metals is a North American focussed lithium exploration and development business. The Company's Ontario Lithium Projects comprise three high-grade, hard rock spodumene assets (Seymour, Root and Wisa) covering 95km2 of highly prospective tenure north-west of Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada. All sites are proximate to excellent existing infrastructure (including hydro power generation and transmission facilities), readily accessible by road, and with nearby rail delivering transport optionality. Seymour has an existing Mineral Resource estimate of 4.8 Mt @ 1.25% Li 2 O (comprised of 2.1 Mt at 1.29% Li 2 O Indicated and 2.7 Mt at 1.24% Li 2 O Inferred). Accelerated, targeted exploration across all three projects delivers outstanding potential to grow resources rapidly and substantially.

About Solstice Gold Corp.

Solstice is a gold-focused exploration company with quality, district-scale projects in established mining regions of Canada. Our 174 km2 Red Lake land position is located on the northern extensions of the prolific Red Lake Gold Camp in Ontario. RLX is approximately 45km from the Red Lake Mine Complex owned by Evolution Mining. The Company is funded for phase one drilling in Red Lake. Our newly formed 225km2 Atikokan Gold Project is approximately 23km from the Hammond Reef Gold Project owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and is fully funded for a robust field program in 2022. Our district scale Qaiqtuq Gold Project covers 886 km2 with certain other rights covering an adjacent 683 km2, hosts a 10 km2 gold boulder field and is fully permitted with multiple drill-ready targets. Qaiqtuq is located in Nunavut, Canada, only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine gold deposits owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.. In October 2021, the Company acquired a royalty and property portfolio of over 80 assets located in Ontario and Quebec.

Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work.

