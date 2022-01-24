Brazil Minerals Adds Graphite Properties and Releases New Website

Belo Horizonte, January 24, 2022 - Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTCQB: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals"), the Strategic Mineral Resources Company for the Green Energy Revolution, is pleased to announce that its new website is now accessible at www.brazil-minerals.com.

Additionally, Brazil Minerals has recently added to its mineral asset portfolio three exploration rights for graphite totaling approximately 14,507 acres (59 km2) (the "Graphite Properties") in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil. The Graphite Properties are adjacent to areas known for graphite deposits. Graphite is the most used anode in lithium batteries, benefitting from its high energy and power density. The global need for high-quality, low impurity graphite is generally thought to be directly related to the growth in electric vehicle adoption. With these new areas, Brazil Minerals now has projects and properties in essentially all battery metals - including lithium, rare earths, graphite, nickel, cobalt, and titanium.

Furthermore, the Company has recently appointed Volodymyr Myadzel, PhD, Geol. to Senior Vice-President, Geology. Mr. Myadzel had been a consultant to Brazil Minerals since 2021. Under Regulation S-K 1300, he is a Qualified Person for lithium, iron, and gold, among other minerals. Mr. Myadzel is a geologist with over 23 years of experience acquired in mines and exploration projects in Russia, Ukraine, Guinea, Uruguay, and Brazil. He has expertise in geological modeling, resource estimation, and QA/QC analysis. Additionally, Mr. Myadzel has extensive experience in auditing mineral projects on behalf of investors and/or acquiring companies. He is a principal at VMG Consultoria e Soluções Ltda, a company that has provided geological expertise to large global companies with mines and projects in Brazil. Mr. Myadzel received Bachelor and Master degrees in Geological Engineering and a PhD degree in Geology, all from Kryvyi Rih National University in Ukraine.

About Brazil Minerals, Inc.

Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTCQB: BMIX) is primarily a lithium company with additional exploration properties in other battery metals including rare earths, graphite, titanium, nickel, and cobalt. Brazil Minerals owns equity stakes in both Apollo Resources Corporation, a private company developing its first iron mine in the well-known Iron Quadrangle mining district, and Jupiter Gold Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF), a listed company developing a quartzite mine and advancing two gold projects. Follow us on Twitter: @BMIXstock.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Brazil Minerals Inc.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of the projects operated by the Company and its subsidiaries, business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Brazil Minerals Inc.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management.

We advise U.S. investors that Brazil Minerals' (and its subsidiaries') properties and projects, as of now, are exploratory and do not have measured "reserves" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:



Brian W. Bernier

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(833) 661-7900

info@brazil-minerals.com

www.brazil-minerals.com

@BMIXstock

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111286