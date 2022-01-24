Kesselrun Resources to Present at the Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on January 27th, 2022

Thunder Bay, January 24, 2022 - Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KES) (OTC Pink: KSSRF) ("Kesselrun" or the "Company"), which is advancing its Huronian and Bluffpoint Gold Projects in Northwest Ontario, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on Thursday, January 27th, 2022 at 1:30-1:55 PM EST (Track 3).

Michael Thompson, President & CEO of Kesselrun Resources, will be giving the presentation and taking 1x1 meetings.

Event: Kesselrun Resources Presentation at the Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

Date: Thursday, January 27th, 2022

Time: 1:30-1:55 PM EST (Track 3)

Register to watch the presentation HERE. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with Kesselrun on the event website mining21.mysequire.com/. President & CEO Michael Thompson will be available to take meetings throughout the day.

About Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

With a massive uptick in the mining industry and electric vehicles on the rise, Sequire is spending the entire day with public mining companies and industry experts exploring possibilities, opportunities, and the latest news.

About Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Kesselrun Resources is a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company focused on growth through property acquisitions and discoveries. Kesselrun's management team possesses strong geological and exploration expertise in Northwest Ontario. For more information about Kesselrun Resources, please visit www.kesselrunresources.com.

