Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

GoldMining to Present at the 2022 TD Securities Virtual Global Mining Conference

14:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2022 - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) invites investors and shareholders to attend the Company's presentation at the TD Securities Virtual Global Mining Conference on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 9:50 AM ET.

Interested investors can register to attend GoldMining's live webcast on January 28th via the TD Securities Virtual Global Mining Conference registration link: https://bit.ly/33wUlfQ

The presentation recording will be made available on the company's website for 90 days after the conference.

About GoldMining Inc.

The Company is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, the Company now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. The Company also owns 20 million shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY).

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldmining-to-present-at-the-2022-td-securities-virtual-global-mining-conference-301466226.html

SOURCE GoldMining Inc.



Contact
GoldMining Inc., Amir Adnani, Chairman, Alastair Still, CEO, Telephone: (855) 630-1001, Email: info@goldmining.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DHZ0
CA38149E1016
www.goldmining.com

weitere Unternehmen:

Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap