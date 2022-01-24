VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2022 - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) invites investors and shareholders to attend the Company's presentation at the TD Securities Virtual Global Mining Conference on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 9:50 AM ET.
Interested investors can register to attend GoldMining's live webcast on January 28th via the TD Securities Virtual Global Mining Conference registration link: https://bit.ly/33wUlfQ
The presentation recording will be made available on the company's website for 90 days after the conference.
About GoldMining Inc.
The Company is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, the Company now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. The Company also owns 20 million shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY).
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldmining-to-present-at-the-2022-td-securities-virtual-global-mining-conference-301466226.html
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!