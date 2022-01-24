Newlox Gold Appoints Corporate Secretary

Vancouver - 24 January 2022 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. ("Newlox" or the "Company") (CNSX:LUX.CN) (Frankfurt/Stuttgart:NGO) (OTC:NWLXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Frances Petryshen as Corporate Secretary. Ms. Petryshen has been providing corporate secretarial services to reporting issuers for over 30 years, using her experience to provide effective and practical solutions to continuous disclosure and governance requirements. She has held roles as Director, Corporate Secretary, Compliance Officer and CFO, for a number of entities' throughout her career.

Currently, Ms. Petryshen provides compliance and corporate secretarial and compliance consulting services to several companies, private, CSE, TSX and TSX-V issuers. Most recently, she was Corporate Secretary for Balmoral Resources Ltd. until acquired by Wallbridge Mining Limited in May 2020.

Ms. Petryshen is a Chartered Secretary, Accredited Director (Acc.Dir.) and a Fellow with the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada (FCG) where she had served as a Director of the British Columbia Branch of the Institute for over 10 years.

A Message from Ryan Jackson, President & CEO:

"We are delighted to welcome Frances to the Newlox Gold team. She brings a tremendous level of experience in the role of Corporate Secretary, elevating the Company's corporate governance capabilities. The addition of Frances to Newlox Gold's corporate team, and the recently announced appointment of Wilmer Ñiquen as VP of Operations, add depth to the Company's management capabilities and will support our growth plans in 2022 and beyond."

On Behalf of the Board,

Newlox Gold Ventures Corp.

Contact Newlox Gold

Ryan Jackson

Newlox Gold Ventures Corp., President

Website: www.newloxgold.com

Email: ryan@newloxgold.com

Phone: +1 778 738 0546

Join our Mailing List

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.