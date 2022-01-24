Angkor Resources Corp. to Present at Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on January 27th, 2022

Presentation on Thursday - Jan. 24, 2022 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK) and (OTC:ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on Thursday, January 27th at 2:00 ET. Delayne Weeks, CEO of Angkor, will be giving the presentation.

Event: Angkor Resources Corp.

Presentation at the Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

Date: Thursday, January 27th, 2022

Time: 2:00 - 2:25 ET, Track 3

Register to watch the presentation HERE. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with Angkor on the event website.

Summary of Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

With a massive uptick in the mining industry and electric vehicles on the rise, Sequire is spending the entire day with public mining companies and industry experts exploring possibilities, opportunities, and the latest news.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia with multiple mineral licenses in NE quadrant of the country and approval for negotiations on Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII energy and oil and gas concession, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

CONTACT:

Delayne Weeks, CEO Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722 Email: da@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorresources.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorResources

