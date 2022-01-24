The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Newrange Gold, and Fokus Mining

VANCOUVER, January 24, 2022 - The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Newrange Gold, and Fokus Mining discussing their latest press releases.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals (AGN) has included novel salt forms of DMT in its intellectual property patent applications for AP-188 ("N,N-dimethyltryptamine" or "DMT"). A novel salt form of a drug is a new and separate structure from the original compound and is considered a new composition of matter. CEO Chris Moreau sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

Newrange (NRG) has provided details on the upcoming drill programs on its 100 per cent owned North Birch and Argosy Gold Mine Projects. Five holes are planned along approximately three kilometres of strike on the main target horizon. Newrange's winter drill program on its North Birch and Argosy Gold Mine Projects will be among the largest in the Birch-Uchi Belt this year Robert Archer, Newrange's President & CEO, sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the program.

Fokus Mining Corp. (FKM) has announced drill results on its Galloway project located near Rouyn-Noranda in the Abitibi region in Québec. The company is progressing towards a NI43-101 resource estimate. Jean Rainville, President, and CEO of Focus sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the results.

