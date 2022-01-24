Canstar Acquires the Hermitage Property, Expanding its Newfoundland Gold Exploration Project Claims to 774 km2

Toronto, January 24, 2022 - Canstar Resources Inc. (TSXV:ROX) & (OTC:CSRNF) ("Canstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding property purchase agreement with Altius Resources Inc. ("Altius"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corp. (TSX: ALS), to acquire a 100% interest in the Hermitage Property in southern Newfoundland (the "Acquisition"). The Hermitage Property is comprised of three (3) map-staked licenses containing 607 claims covering 15,175 hectares (151.75 km2) (the "Hermitage Property Claims"). The Hermitage Property Claims are contiguous with the Company's Golden Baie project and bring the total claims in the area to 77,350 hectares (774 km2) (Figures 1 & 2).



Click Image To View Full Size

Canstar optioned the Golden Baie project claims due to their proximity to the Day Cove Thrust ("DCT"), the tectonic boundary between the Gander and Dunnage (Exploits subzone) tectonostratigraphic zones. The Baie d'Espoir volcanic and metasedimentary rocks to the west of the DCT host extensive gold anomalies at surface that strike parallel to the DCT. At the southwest end of the Golden Baie claims, the Hermitage Flexure marks the tectonic boundary between the Gander and Exploits zones and it is believed that these claims may also be prospective for orogenic style gold mineralization. There has been no known gold exploration on the Hermitage Property Claims, but there has been some historical uranium exploration work in the area.

Matthieu Lapointe, VP Exploration of Canstar, commented: "Our Golden Baie project has tremendous potential for orogenic gold discoveries, based on the extent of anomalous gold in rock samples collected and our initial drill program. Our focus has been primarily on the Kendell area in the centre of the claim block, but this year we will also be focusing on the southwestern end of the claim block. The same structural setting exists there and continues along the Hermitage Flexure so we are enhancing our land position in this area with the acquisition of these additional claims which extend our potential strike by almost 50% to approximately 140 km in total, including the Golden Baie claims. Most of these claims have seen little or no gold exploration and our technical team is excited to evaluate the potential."



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 - Significant Mineral Claim Packages in South, West and Central Newfoundland. Canstar's newly acquired Hermitage Property shown in the dashed polygon. CRFZ: Cape Ray Fault Zone, VLSZ: Valentine Lake Shear Zone, RIL: Red Indian Line, DCT: Day Cove Thrust, GRUB: Gander River Ultramafic Belt.

Hermitage Property Acquisition Terms

The Company has entered into a binding property purchase agreement with Altius (the "Altius Agreement") that sets out the principal terms and conditions upon which Altius will transfer to the Company its 100% interest in the Hermitage Property, subject to the retention by Altius of a 2.0% net smelter return royalty from all commercial production on the Hermitage Property (the "Royalty"). Pursuant to the Altius Agreement, Altius will transfer to Canstar its beneficial interest in the Hermitage Property Claims, subject to the Royalty, in consideration for the issuance of 500,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") to Altius. The Company agreed that should the Company acquire certain mining or mineral rights within a 2 km area of interest around the Hermitage Property (the "Area of Interest"), such Area of Interest will be included in and form part of the Hermitage Property and be subject to the Royalty.

Closing of the Acquisition is expected to occur upon the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") of the Altius Agreement and the Acquisition. Closing of the Acquisition is anticipated to occur on or around February 4, 2022, and is subject to the prior approval of the Exchange. The Common Shares to be issued in connection with the Altius Agreement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance.

Qualified Person

Bob Patey, B.Sc., P.Geo, Senior Geologist of Canstar, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, is responsible for the scientific and technical data presented herein and has reviewed and approved this release.

About Canstar Resources Inc.

Canstar is focused on the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Canstar has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Baie Project, a large claim package (62,175 hectares) with recently discovered, multiple outcropping gold occurrences on a major structural trend in south Newfoundland. The Company also holds the Buchans-Mary March project and other mineral exploration properties in Newfoundland. Canstar Resources is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROX and trades on the OTCPK under the symbol CSRNF.

