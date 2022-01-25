Torian Resources Limited: Mt Stirling Gold System Significant Wide Intercepts

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is pleased to provide progress of its 17,500m drilling campaign (RC and AV combined) at the Mt Stirling Gold Project. Drilling currently being conducted includes:o Mt Stirling / Viserion extension (in-progress with high grade Au assays received); ando Skywing gold targets (in-progress)o High priority targets at Tyrannus (assays received);o Hydra (assays received);o Estera (high grade Au assays received);o Stirling Well extension;The Company anticipates releasing further results from its ongoing drilling campaign throughout the rest of January and February, with samples from multiple drill holes already at the lab pending analysis in addition to results from future planned drilling.An additional ~5,000m of AV drilling is currently underway to vector and expand the footprint of high-ranked regional Au (Gold); As (Arsenic); Y (Yttrium), and multi-element and structural targets across the project. Focus over the last week has been the highly prospective Mt Stirling Central regional reconnaissance lines.A key priority of the current drilling campaign has been to target the shallow portion of the Mt Stirling/Viserion gold deposit to be drill defined to JORC 'Indicated' category (~880m strike x ~125m depth) from surface 425m down to 300mRL. The Company anticipates that this is likely to increase the global project Au grade, expand the resource base and provide valuable data and confidence to a 2022 Q1 Optimisation Study.As already disclosed to the market, an updated global MRE for the Mt Stirling Gold Project is on track for the end of Q1 2022. (Subject to drilling efficiency and lab timelines). In addition to the results from this current round of drilling, the upcoming MRE will include previously announced results that were not included in the May 2021 MRE.In an effort to expedite the drilling programme the Company has secured the services of three drilling contractors currently drilling throughout this month. All three are presently onsite, in addition to an AV rig currently drilling on site.As has already been disclosed to the market, the Company has secured the services of Minecomp to conduct a pit optimisation study, to assess the economics and unlocking value from the Mt Stirling / Viserion gold system.Skywing DiscoveryThe re-interpretation of Mt Stirling Central Zone to flat easterly dipping lode(s) has resulted in 24 pierce points over ~450m strike defining the newly discovered "Skywing" lode(s). These pierce points have been obtained from existing drilling, which has brought into play most intercepts which were outside of the previous MS MRE of May 2021.Skywing lode(s) vary from 1-2m true width and provide an immediate prospective shallow open-pittable interpreted extents (~800m x 220m; from surface). This will be drill tested with 40x40m drill spacing towards the Wonambi Shear with ~3,550m of RC drilling planned; with the first phase of 1800m going towards testing the mineralised model in order to commit to a 2nd phase of drilling which will complete the program.Of significant interest at Skywing, is that Au grades increase in grade towards the east on every section. (Other than supergene enrichment close to surface on western extents of interpreted shallow easterly dipping flat lodes). It is highly unusual that the Skywing lode(s) exhibit such Au homogeneity and increasing grades towards the Wonambi Shear.Although modest ounces, modelled Au grade, increasing with depth and easterly appreciation could multiply scale potential. Any increase in width will also have this effect.Skywing also demonstrates potential for repeated flat lodes; alike to the Stirling Well stacked lode model, in addition to prospective spaced-out occurrences that further drilling will seek to unveil.Detailed logging will also confirm saprolitic v primary gold and provide sufficient data for interpreted modelling.Given shallow nature of the mineralisation and planned drilling, assay results from Skywing are anticipated to fast-track the prospect's inclusion into the optimisation study.Skywing lode(s) extension drilling is progressing with 10 of 36 planned DHs complete.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D8J2432L





Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





Torian Resources Ltd.





Peretz Schapiro Executive-Director info@torianresources.com.au