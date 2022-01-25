First Energy Metals Drills 0.93 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 5.2 Meters In Drill Hole Lc-21-17 At Augustus Lithium Property
VANCOUVER, Jan. 25, 2022 - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-17 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected two spodumene bearing lithium pegmatite intercepts, of which the first is 5.2 metres (m) wide zone grading 0.93 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 214 m drilled depth, and a second 4.0 m wide intercept grading 0.30% Li2O at 292 m drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), rubidium (Rb), and tantalum (Ta).
Highlights (see Table 1 for details)
- 5.2 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 214 m with average lithium grades 0.93% Li2O or 4,314 parts per million (ppm) lithium (Li), 173.60 ppm Be, 35.54 ppm Cs, 89.22 ppm Nb, 536.20 ppm Rb, and 63.60 ppm Ta. Average iron (Fe) content in this intercept is 0.86%.
- 4.0 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 292 m with average lithium grade of 0.30% Li2O or 1,384.25 ppm Li, 390.25 ppm Be, 201.03 ppm Cs, 54 ppm Nb, 1,307 ppm Rb, and 58.23 ppm Ta. Average iron (Fe) content in this intercept is 1.33%.
Drill hole LC-21-17 was drilled during Phase 1 in 2021 at Augustus Prospect, UTM location: 287097.165E, 5367780.098N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 38.95 degrees (TN), Dip -44.5 degrees with a total drilled depth of 315 m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width. The drill core was logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates and blanks were inserted at industry standard intervals. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.
Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF
First Energy Metals Ltd.
"Gurminder Sangha"
Gurminder Sangha
President & Chief Executive Officer
Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-17 Assay Highlights
|
Analyte Symbol
|
Depth
|
Depth To
|
Total
|
Li
|
Li2O
|
Be
|
Cs
|
Fe
|
Nb
|
Rb
|
Ta
|
Unit Symbol
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
ppm
|
%
|
ppm
|
ppm
|
%
|
ppm
|
ppm
|
ppm
|
Detection Limit
|
3
|
3
|
0.1
|
0.05
|
2.4
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
Analysis Method
|
FUS-MS-Na2O2
|
First Li Intercept
|
201863
|
214
|
215
|
1
|
4600
|
0.99
|
167
|
58.5
|
0.9
|
74.9
|
791
|
73
|
201864
|
215
|
216
|
1
|
4510
|
0.97
|
147
|
39.3
|
1.01
|
87.6
|
1160
|
55.5
|
201865
|
216
|
217
|
1
|
2790
|
0.60
|
312
|
18.4
|
0.61
|
70.2
|
123
|
47.3
|
201866
|
217
|
218
|
1
|
5920
|
1.27
|
100
|
20.5
|
1.03
|
126.2
|
331
|
76.1
|
201867
|
218
|
219.2
|
1.2
|
3750
|
0.81
|
142
|
41
|
0.75
|
87.2
|
276
|
66.1
|
Total / Average
|
214.00
|
219.20
|
5.20
|
4314.00
|
0.93
|
173.60
|
35.54
|
0.86
|
89.22
|
536.20
|
63.60
|
201868
|
268
|
269
|
1
|
272
|
0.06
|
231
|
83.5
|
0.96
|
76.7
|
373
|
62.2
|
201869
|
269
|
270
|
1
|
120
|
0.03
|
200
|
10.8
|
0.46
|
88.8
|
216
|
62
|
201871
|
270
|
271
|
1
|
189
|
0.04
|
136
|
4.4
|
0.55
|
49.9
|
39.4
|
32.5
|
201872
|
271
|
272
|
1
|
851
|
0.18
|
213
|
23.3
|
0.79
|
89
|
735
|
85.1
|
201873
|
284.4
|
285
|
0.6
|
598
|
0.13
|
184
|
190
|
1
|
31.3
|
934
|
90.6
|
201874
|
285
|
286
|
1
|
60
|
0.01
|
375
|
21.8
|
0.58
|
78.3
|
25.3
|
82.3
|
201876
|
286
|
287
|
1
|
115
|
0.02
|
506
|
35.1
|
0.6
|
150.1
|
80.2
|
218
|
201877
|
287
|
288
|
1
|
117
|
0.03
|
432
|
33.9
|
0.4
|
94
|
100
|
94.9
|
201878
|
288
|
289
|
1
|
59
|
0.01
|
275
|
16.8
|
0.51
|
31
|
26.7
|
39.5
|
201879
|
289
|
290
|
1
|
71
|
0.02
|
78
|
9.1
|
0.43
|
49.3
|
60.3
|
57.9
|
201881
|
290
|
290.9
|
0.9
|
67
|
0.01
|
261
|
11.1
|
0.35
|
74.9
|
38.2
|
81
|
Second Li Intercept
|
201882
|
292
|
293
|
1
|
837
|
0.18
|
854
|
142
|
1
|
18.7
|
558
|
20.3
|
201883
|
293
|
294
|
1
|
2170
|
0.47
|
322
|
34.1
|
0.71
|
74.4
|
370
|
70.1
|
201884
|
294
|
295
|
1
|
1150
|
0.25
|
254
|
255
|
1.53
|
69.1
|
1890
|
73.5
|
201885
|
295
|
296
|
1
|
1380
|
0.30
|
131
|
373
|
2.09
|
53.8
|
2410
|
69
|
Total / Average
|
292.00
|
296.00
|
4.00
|
1384.25
|
0.30
|
390.25
|
201.03
|
1.33
|
54.00
|
1307.00
|
58.23
|
201886
|
296
|
297
|
1
|
120
|
0.03
|
38
|
12.4
|
0.75
|
84
|
287
|
50.5
|
201887
|
297
|
298
|
1
|
78
|
0.02
|
105
|
14.1
|
0.47
|
96.8
|
261
|
65.2
|
201888
|
298
|
299
|
1
|
369
|
0.08
|
188
|
53.2
|
0.86
|
163.2
|
1290
|
74.2
|
201889
|
299
|
300
|
1
|
108
|
0.02
|
230
|
41.9
|
0.69
|
111.2
|
1210
|
54.5
|
201891
|
300
|
301
|
1
|
95
|
0.02
|
360
|
22.2
|
0.51
|
80
|
599
|
58.7
|
201892
|
301
|
302
|
1
|
49
|
0.01
|
394
|
7.3
|
0.58
|
164.6
|
71.2
|
96.2
|
201893
|
302
|
303
|
1
|
35
|
0.01
|
232
|
9.7
|
0.34
|
170.7
|
79
|
72.9
|
201894
|
303
|
304
|
1
|
478
|
0.10
|
183
|
31.2
|
0.66
|
102.8
|
671
|
89.4
|
201895
|
304
|
305
|
1
|
367
|
0.08
|
181
|
177
|
1.25
|
107
|
413
|
123
|
Note:
|
A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values
Contact
For further information, please contact the Company at: gsangha@firstenergymetals.com or (604) 375-6005