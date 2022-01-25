Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Summary re. Approach to Sustainability

Represents first step in new annual reporting plans regarding Atalaya's sustainability practices

NICOSIA, January 25, 2022 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce that it has published a new document that provides additional disclosure on the Company's comprehensive approach to Environmental, Social and Governance matters.

The document, titled "Atalaya Mining plc: Approach to Sustainability", can be found on the Company's website at:

https://atalayamining.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Atalaya_Folletoinversores_Final_24012022-jcc.pdf

Sustainability Approach Summary

Atalaya's core objectives are to supply society with the essential raw materials required for economic growth and the energy transition, while ensuring that its mining activities are conducted in a manner that positively impacts local communities, the environment and all of its stakeholders.

Regular reporting of its sustainability practices and performance is viewed as key to achieving the Company's core objectives.

This summary document includes the following information:

Overview of Atalaya's longstanding and planned sustainability initiatives;

Highlights of recent activities related to the various areas of sustainability; and

Data for the year ended 31 December 2020 relating to quantitative metrics and key performance indicators ("KPIs"), thus providing a benchmark for future comparisons.

This summary document serves as the first step in Atalaya's new disclosure plans concerning its sustainability practices. Going forward, Atalaya plans to publish annual sustainability reports.

Inaugural Sustainability Report

In order to further enhance its disclosure, Atalaya will be releasing its inaugural sustainability report for the year ended 31 December 2021 ("Sustainability Report 2021") in Q1 2022.

This comprehensive report is being prepared with the assistance of ERM, the largest global pure play sustainability consultancy, in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards ("GRI Standards"). It follows the completion of a materiality assessment undertaken by the Company and will provide further detail on Atalaya's approach to Good Governance, its People, Safety Operations, the Environment and Climate Change, Society, and Innovation and Technology. In addition, it will include new data relating to its KPIs for the year of 2021.

Alberto Lavandeira, CEO commented:

"We are pleased to provide all stakeholders with a new document that highlights Atalaya's approach to sustainability. Since the re-start of Proyecto Riotinto, we have been proud of the manner in which Atalaya has operated in relation to safety, the environment, local communities and corporate governance. Our strong relationships with the communities around our operations are possible due to our first class approach to sustainability, and we look forward to providing investors and other stakeholders with regular updates on our performance along with our annual reporting."

Contacts:

SEC Newgate UK Elisabeth Cowell / Tom Carnegie + 44 20 3757 6880 4C Communications Carina Corbett +44 20 3170 7973 Canaccord Genuity

(NOMAD and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio +44 20 7523 8000 BMO Capital Markets

(Joint Broker) Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron +44 20 7236 1010 Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker) Ross Allister / David McKeown +44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685297/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Summary-re-Approach-to-Sustainability