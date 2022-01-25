Arizona Metals Corps Kay Mine Drilling Intersects 28.2 m at a grade of 3.8% Cu, 0.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Zn, and 13 g/t Ag (incl. 5.5 m at 14.6% Cu, 0.7 g/t Au, 0.2% Zn, and 38g/t Ag), and Expands Mineralization on Strike, Towards Surface, and at Depth
Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX.V:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") is pleased to announce the results of an additional fourteen drill holes at its Kay Mine project in Yavapai, County Arizona.
Figure 1. Cross section view looking north showing assay intervals in drilling. See Tables 1-3 for additional details. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 80%. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Marc Pais, CEO, commented "The fourteen drill holes released today continue to demonstrate the richness and size potential of the Kay Mine system. Virtually all holes drilled to date at Kay have intersected semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization, with assays pending on 13 more holes, and three holes currently underway.
In Phase 2 drilling, the deposit has been tested to 860 m below surface (in Hole 42C) along a strike length of 300 m and drilling continues to expand Kay mineralization in all directions.
Hole 42C continues to demonstrate exceptional vertical continuity of thickness and grade of the deposit at depth; our deepest hole assayed, it has extended mineralization by 165 m down-plunge of hole 27B, and returned our highest copper grade to date, 18.8%. Hole 46, one of our shallowest holes to date, has also extended the deposit up-plunge by 35 m.
Drilling is currently underway with three drill rigs to test for further extensions of high-grade mineralization, both laterally and targeting depths below 900 m.
Our geological model, especially the modeled orientation of mineralized zones, is evolving rapidly as we drill, and is confirming a deposit considerably larger than reported historically. Our drill program is evolving to reflect these changes, and will soon incorporate results of a recently completed surface structural mapping program, as well as ground-loop EM survey currently underway."
Drilling Highlights
- Hole KM-21-42C intersected 28 m at a grade of 3.8% Cu, 0.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Zn, and 13 g/t Ag, including a higher-grade interval of 5.5 m grading 14.6% Cu, 0.7 g/t Au, 0.2% Zn, and 38 g/t Ag. This hole extends the high-grade mineralization encountered in Hole 27B approximately by 165 m down-plunge to a depth of 860 m below surface. Hole 42C is the deepest hole assayed so far, and intersected the project's highest copper grade to date: 18.8% (over 1.4 m from 850.7 m downhole).
- Hole KM-21-42A intersected 5.6 m at a grade of 6.2% Cu, 0.9 g/t Au, 0.2 % Zn, and 40 g/t Ag, including a higher grade interval of 2.0 m grading 10.7% Cu, 0.9 g/t Au, 0.1% Zn, and 62 g/t Ag. At 30 m farther downhole, this hole intersected 36 m at a grade of 0.6% Cu, 0.6 g/t Au, 1.4% Zn, and 11 g/t Ag. This hole extends the high-grade mineralization encountered in Hole 27B by approximately 145 m down-plunge to a depth of 835 m, and together with holes KM-21-42B and KM-21-42C defines a strike length at depth of approximately 75 m.
- Hole KM-21-46 intersected 12.4 m at a grade of 2.6 g/t Au, 0.7% Cu, 3.7% Zn, and 41 g/t Ag, including a higher grade interval of 2.8 m grading 5.2 g/t Au, 0.8% Cu, 6.8% Zn and 107 g/t Ag. One of the shallowest holes drilled to date, intersecting mineralization at a vertical a depth of 157 m, this hole extends mineralization by approximately 35 m up-plunge from hole 44.
- Hole KM-21-50 intersected 12.3 m at a grade of 2.3 g/t Au, 1.0% Cu, 6.4% Zn and 112 g/t Ag, including a higher grade interval of 3.4 m grading 3.6 g/t Au, 9.5% Zn, 2.6% Cu, and 208 g/t Ag. Sixteen meters deeper, this hole intersected 53 m grading 0.4% Cu, 0.8 g/t Au, 1.3% Cu, and 36 g/t Ag, including 7.5 meters grading 1.9 g/t Au, 2.6% Zn, 113 g/t Ag, and 0.3% Cu. Hole 50 confirms good continuity of the new mineralized zone approximately 60 m up-plunge of holes 24 and 26.
- Hole KM21-52A intersected 29.4 m grading 1.1 g/t Au, 1.4%Zn, 52 g/t Ag, and 0.3% Cu, including a higher grade interval of 6 m at a grade of 2.6 g/t Au, 1.6% Zn, 120 g/t Ag, and 0.3% Cu. Forty-four meters deeper, this hole intersected 21.2 m at a grade of 0.9 g/t Au, 0.8% Zn, 0.1% Cu, and 27 g/t Ag, including a higher grade interval of 4.6 m grading 2.2 g/t Au, 1.3% Zn, and 69 g/t Ag. This deeper interval was intersected at a vertical depth of 817 m and confirms good continuity of mineralization below hole 27B and above holes 42 and 42B.
Summary of Pending Holes that Intersected Massive Sulphide Mineralization:
- KM-21-57A: Located about midway in the 165 m gap between holes 27B (above) and 42C (below) in the deepest parts of the deposit drilled so far. This hole intersected stringer, semi-massive, and massive sulfide mineralization in two sections over downhole lengths of approximately 7 m and 38 m, starting at 728.6 and 762.3 m hole depth, respectively. Some sections of core reach 80% total sulphides.
- KM-21-57B: Located 25 m downdip and north of 57A. Shows a ~58-m section of sulfide mineralization from 757.6 m downhole, with up to 75% chalcopyrite.
- KM-21-58A: In the middle of the deposit, midway between holes 28 and 40. Beginning at 597.1 m downhole, intersected approximately 63 m of sulfide mineralization, comprising massive, semi-massive, and stringer sulfide styles with up to 90% total sulfides.
- KM-21-60: This is one of a series of holes testing continuity and the northern extent of mineralization near the middle of the deposit's vertical extent. This hole intersected numerous sections of massive, semi-massive, and stringer mineralization over a down-hole distance of 84 m. This confirms excellent continuity in the 100-m gap between holes 26 and 40, and along with hole 58B (assays pending) adds 15-20 m of additional thickness of mineralization into the footwall in this area.
Structural Mapping Program
In December 2021, the Company completed a detailed surface structural mapping program performed by associates of technical advisor Dr. Mark Hannington, to update and supplement structural mapping completed in 2019. The results of the mapping program will be combined with core logging data to refine drill targets at pads 4, 5, and 6. These pads will test for extensions of the Kay Mine mineralization approximately 500 m north and 300 m south of the main mineralized body. Mapping will also refine drill targets at the Central and West targets, located approximately 0.5 km and 1.3 km, respectively, west of the Kay deposit.
Ground-loop Geophysical Survey Underway
On January 15th, 2022, the Company initiated a ground loop electromagnetic (EM) survey, in order to refine and test the depth extensions of numerous previously untested exploration targets identified by the 2019 helicopter-borne EM survey. The survey will make a detailed examination of targets to the north and south of the Kay Mine, as well as the Central and Western targets.
Kay Mine Phase 2 Drill Program Progression Update
With the assayed holes released today, the Company has completed a total of 41,600 metres at the Kay Mine since inception of drilling. The Company is well financed and fully-funded to complete the remaining 33,000 metres planned for the Phase 2 program, as well as an additional 76,000 metres planned under the Phase 3 program.
Table 1. Results of Phase 2 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona announced in this news release. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 80%.
|Analyzed Grade
|Vertical Depth Below Surface m
|Hole ID
|From m
|To m
|Length m
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Zn %
|Ag g/t
|Pb %
|KM-21-42
|
803.5
|
810.3
|
6.9
|
0.05
|
1.60
|
1.58
|
64.3
|
0.35
|
800
|KM-21-42
|
835.5
|
839.7
|
4.3
|
0.63
|
2.46
|
2.15
|
21.7
|
0.21
|
816
|KM-21-42
|
853.7
|
854.7
|
0.9
|
0.11
|
1.63
|
2.88
|
28.0
|
0.40
|
846
|KM-21-42A
|
786.7
|
787.6
|
0.9
|
0.03
|
3.61
|
2.18
|
17.0
|
0.70
|
781
|KM-21-42A
|
805.4
|
811.1
|
5.6
|
6.17
|
0.92
|
0.18
|
39.5
|
0.01
|
802
|including
|
807.0
|
808.9
|
2.0
|
10.72
|
0.87
|
0.11
|
61.8
|
0.00
|KM-21-42A
|
840.9
|
877.2
|
36.3
|
0.55
|
0.62
|
1.35
|
10.7
|
0.13
|
848
|KM-21-42B
|
808.0
|
811.2
|
3.2
|
0.29
|
2.06
|
5.77
|
63.0
|
0.94
|
790
|KM-21-42B
|
816.9
|
819.9
|
3.0
|
2.31
|
0.66
|
1.23
|
16.0
|
0.15
|
810
|KM-21-42B
|
835.5
|
840.8
|
5.3
|
0.02
|
0.73
|
2.93
|
13.5
|
0.24
|
828
|KM-21-42C
|
849.2
|
877.4
|
28.2
|
3.81
|
0.47
|
0.29
|
12.5
|
0.09
|
850
|including
|
849.2
|
854.7
|
5.5
|
14.57
|
0.66
|
0.16
|
37.5
|
0.03
|including
|
863.8
|
869.4
|
5.6
|
2.29
|
1.17
|
0.59
|
13.1
|
0.25
|including
|
874.8
|
877.4
|
2.6
|
2.83
|
0.26
|
0.03
|
7.2
|
0.01
|KM-21-42C
|
886.1
|
889.1
|
3.0
|
0.87
|
0.88
|
0.50
|
5.2
|
0.05
|
855
|KM-21-43
|
583.7
|
607.1
|
23.4
|
0.39
|
0.25
|
3.68
|
3.1
|
0.02
|
586
|including
|
598.9
|
599.8
|
0.9
|
0.50
|
0.18
|
11.30
|
3.0
|
0.03
|KM-21-43
|
616.0
|
633.1
|
17.1
|
1.81
|
0.17
|
0.14
|
8.2
|
0.03
|
616
|including
|
631.2
|
633.1
|
1.8
|
6.30
|
0.61
|
0.09
|
25.0
|
0.01
|KM-21-45
|
459.6
|
463.0
|
3.4
|
0.32
|
0.62
|
6.63
|
82.3
|
0.87
|
459
|KM-21-46
|
350.4
|
362.9
|
12.4
|
0.66
|
2.61
|
3.69
|
40.6
|
0.39
|
157
|including
|
350.4
|
353.3
|
2.8
|
0.77
|
5.19
|
6.83
|
107.0
|
0.72
|KM-21-47
|
433.9
|
435.9
|
2.0
|
0.16
|
1.88
|
9.28
|
138.7
|
2.17
|
432
|KM-21-48
|
605.2
|
610.7
|
5.5
|
3.54
|
0.45
|
0.19
|
12.7
|
0.05
|
606
|KM-21-48
|
630.3
|
634.6
|
4.3
|
1.11
|
0.34
|
0.69
|
12.7
|
0.11
|
631
|KM-21-48
|
685.5
|
696.8
|
11.3
|
0.98
|
0.05
|
0.06
|
4.2
|
0.02
|
686
|KM-21-48
|
715.1
|
718.4
|
3.4
|
2.08
|
0.04
|
0.03
|
4.3
|
0.00
|
716
|KM-21-48
|
723.0
|
724.5
|
1.5
|
1.54
|
0.07
|
0.06
|
4.0
|
0.02
|
724
|KM-21-48
|
735.5
|
743.6
|
8.1
|
0.34
|
0.60
|
1.52
|
9.2
|
0.07
|
737
|KM-21-48A
|
538.0
|
539.5
|
1.5
|
0.31
|
1.17
|
2.79
|
29.0
|
0.52
|
538
|KM-21-48A
|
687.9
|
696.9
|
9.0
|
1.64
|
0.36
|
0.79
|
7.9
|
0.01
|
688
|including
|
687.9
|
688.8
|
0.9
|
0.15
|
1.53
|
5.35
|
5.0
|
0.01
|including
|
694.9
|
696.0
|
1.1
|
8.36
|
0.80
|
0.10
|
40.0
|
0.03
|KM-21-50
|
489.5
|
501.9
|
12.3
|
0.98
|
2.30
|
6.36
|
111.9
|
1.24
|
481
|including
|
489.5
|
493.0
|
3.4
|
2.64
|
3.59
|
9.49
|
207.7
|
1.65
|KM-21-50
|
509.0
|
562.1
|
53.1
|
0.44
|
0.84
|
1.28
|
35.8
|
0.27
|
501
|including
|
538.1
|
545.6
|
7.5
|
0.28
|
1.94
|
2.62
|
112.8
|
0.82
|KM-21-52
|
751.5
|
758.2
|
6.7
|
1.18
|
0.66
|
0.98
|
18.2
|
0.14
|
743
|KM-21-52
|
787.5
|
789.6
|
2.1
|
0.04
|
1.27
|
1.68
|
28.5
|
0.22
|
777
|KM-21-52A
|
763.7
|
793.1
|
29.4
|
0.25
|
1.12
|
1.36
|
51.6
|
0.47
|
750
|including
|
763.7
|
764.9
|
1.2
|
0.38
|
3.01
|
8.69
|
132.0
|
1.68
|including
|
771.8
|
774.5
|
2.7
|
1.39
|
2.46
|
4.59
|
116.4
|
1.82
|including
|
781.5
|
787.6
|
6.1
|
0.31
|
2.63
|
1.64
|
119.5
|
0.65
|KM-21-52A
|
801.3
|
802.5
|
1.2
|
0.42
|
0.90
|
1.29
|
82.0
|
0.17
|
789
|KM-21-52A
|
818.8
|
820.2
|
1.4
|
0.39
|
1.62
|
1.29
|
188.0
|
0.36
|
805
|KM-21-52A
|
831.2
|
852.4
|
21.2
|
0.05
|
0.91
|
0.80
|
27.2
|
0.29
|
817
|including
|
837.0
|
841.6
|
4.6
|
0.03
|
2.16
|
1.34
|
69.0
|
0.79
|KM-21-55
|
302.7
|
308.5
|
5.8
|
0.66
|
0.44
|
0.53
|
15.8
|
0.10
|
153
Table 2. Full results of Phase 2 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 80%.
|Analyzed Grade
|Vertical Depth Below Surface m
|Hole ID
|From m
|To m
|Length m
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Zn %
|Ag g/t
|Pb %
|KM-21-17
|
429.5
|
449.9
|
20.4
|
1.81
|
1.10
|
1.20
|
21.2
|
0.17
|
300
|including
|
429.5
|
434.0
|
4.6
|
4.61
|
1.73
|
1.91
|
29.1
|
0.24
|including
|
432.7
|
434.0
|
1.4
|
0.52
|
6.81
|
8.29
|
40.0
|
1.10
|KM-21-17
|
504.4
|
505.4
|
0.9
|
1.19
|
4.73
|
0.05
|
9.0
|
0.00
|
356
|KM-21-18
|
404.3
|
429.8
|
25.5
|
0.35
|
0.86
|
1.71
|
15.8
|
0.23
|
255
|including
|
408.6
|
410.6
|
2.0
|
0.50
|
2.22
|
7.25
|
64.4
|
0.82
|including
|
424.9
|
427.3
|
2.4
|
1.60
|
2.59
|
3.16
|
18.0
|
0.52
|KM-21-18A
|
391.4
|
423.8
|
32.5
|
1.09
|
0.62
|
1.25
|
17.6
|
0.15
|
233
|including
|
393.3
|
395.8
|
2.4
|
9.57
|
2.83
|
2.72
|
40.9
|
0.28
|KM-21-19
|
377.8
|
378.3
|
0.5
|
3.39
|
5.59
|
6.83
|
128.0
|
0.63
|
337
|KM-21-20
|
442.7
|
443.6
|
0.9
|
2.56
|
0.52
|
3.52
|
18.5
|
0.14
|
362
|KM-21-20
|
456.0
|
458.1
|
2.1
|
1.49
|
0.35
|
0.14
|
6.0
|
0.04
|
370
|KM-21-21
|
452.6
|
495.5
|
42.8
|
0.80
|
0.78
|
1.52
|
15.1
|
0.15
|
362
|including
|
488.7
|
493.5
|
4.8
|
0.26
|
2.50
|
6.13
|
27.6
|
0.54
|KM-21-21A
|
422.0
|
431.4
|
9.4
|
1.17
|
0.57
|
2.25
|
8.6
|
0.36
|
362
|KM-21-21A
|
439.1
|
502.1
|
63.0
|
0.45
|
1.28
|
3.14
|
58.8
|
0.77
|
366
|including
|
465.0
|
481.9
|
16.9
|
0.52
|
2.45
|
4.05
|
80.9
|
0.99
|KM-21-23
|
394.4
|
401.4
|
7.0
|
0.36
|
0.93
|
1.94
|
13.5
|
1.17
|
313
|KM-21-23
|
438.6
|
459.2
|
20.6
|
0.17
|
1.18
|
1.93
|
27.8
|
0.37
|
336
|KM-21-24
|
501.2
|
592.1
|
90.8
|
0.45
|
1.33
|
3.42
|
44.3
|
0.41
|
470
|including
|
501.2
|
521.7
|
20.4
|
1.34
|
1.70
|
6.35
|
113.1
|
0.66
|including
|
520.9
|
521.7
|
0.8
|
1.75
|
16.50
|
9.55
|
574.0
|
1.22
|including
|
575.9
|
592.1
|
16.2
|
0.16
|
2.50
|
6.00
|
44.4
|
0.79
|including
|
588.7
|
590.4
|
1.7
|
0.47
|
9.98
|
23.70
|
18.2
|
0.13
|KM-21-25
|
662.6
|
741.3
|
78.6
|
1.41
|
2.33
|
2.79
|
43.4
|
0.35
|
638
|including
|
663.2
|
672.7
|
9.4
|
8.06
|
1.84
|
1.31
|
92.3
|
0.15
|including
|
693.0
|
703.9
|
11.0
|
0.68
|
6.28
|
10.40
|
99.7
|
1.17
|KM-21-25A
|
654.7
|
719.9
|
65.2
|
1.04
|
1.94
|
2.15
|
18.8
|
0.18
|
624
|including
|
655.5
|
662.8
|
7.3
|
3.66
|
2.09
|
1.85
|
30.2
|
0.21
|including
|
710.8
|
716.9
|
6.1
|
2.72
|
7.95
|
3.73
|
37.4
|
0.31
|KM-21-25B
|
647.2
|
648.9
|
1.7
|
0.13
|
0.58
|
2.41
|
62.1
|
0.64
|
610
|KM-21-25B
|
655.6
|
659.9
|
4.3
|
0.93
|
0.91
|
0.91
|
25.3
|
0.19
|
615
|KM-21-25B
|
666.0
|
667.8
|
1.8
|
0.60
|
0.72
|
2.98
|
33.5
|
0.43
|
620
|KM-21-25B
|
673.3
|
674.7
|
1.4
|
0.08
|
2.10
|
2.39
|
23.0
|
0.33
|
628
|KM-21-25B
|
681.2
|
682.6
|
1.4
|
0.09
|
1.54
|
2.98
|
11.0
|
0.35
|
631
|KM-21-26
|
506.7
|
582.8
|
76.0
|
0.79
|
1.61
|
4.23
|
32.6
|
0.54
|
480
|including
|
511.1
|
526.1
|
14.9
|
0.73
|
1.78
|
9.68
|
43.3
|
0.77
|including
|
573.8
|
582.8
|
9.0
|
4.02
|
6.06
|
3.32
|
18.2
|
0.19
|KM-21-27
|
706.8
|
738.2
|
31.4
|
1.58
|
0.16
|
0.69
|
9.0
|
0.06
|
700
|KM-21-27
|
764.4
|
777.4
|
13.0
|
2.85
|
0.48
|
0.17
|
8.4
|
0.02
|
775
|KM-21-27A
|
666.3
|
769.4
|
103.1
|
0.79
|
1.06
|
1.90
|
35.8
|
0.42
|
678
|including
|
666.3
|
687.0
|
20.7
|
3.21
|
1.39
|
1.26
|
19.4
|
0.20
|including
|
706.4
|
724.6
|
18.3
|
0.69
|
2.69
|
4.70
|
92.2
|
1.21
|including
|
752.9
|
763.8
|
11.0
|
0.07
|
1.07
|
4.68
|
95.3
|
0.98
|KM-21-27B
|
665.8
|
762.9
|
97.1
|
1.31
|
1.62
|
3.21
|
31.7
|
0.40
|
660
|including
|
702.0
|
723.0
|
21.0
|
0.87
|
4.56
|
9.03
|
81.5
|
1.10
|including
|
723.0
|
738.2
|
15.2
|
4.97
|
0.36
|
0.42
|
18.7
|
0.05
|KM-21-28
|
640.7
|
694.9
|
54.3
|
1.87
|
2.85
|
5.03
|
29.4
|
0.70
|
584
|including
|
660.2
|
671.6
|
11.4
|
0.54
|
4.29
|
9.30
|
32.2
|
1.17
|including
|
681.1
|
689.0
|
7.9
|
4.39
|
9.47
|
10.34
|
93.1
|
2.41
|including
|
690.4
|
692.6
|
2.2
|
16.06
|
0.82
|
0.06
|
55.8
|
0.01
|KM-21-29
|
393.0
|
393.8
|
0.8
|
0.43
|
1.54
|
4.92
|
9.0
|
0.21
|
235
|KM-21-30
|
264.9
|
267.9
|
3.0
|
1.18
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
1.5
|
0.00
|
240
|KM-21-32
|
316.4
|
320.0
|
3.7
|
1.84
|
1.29
|
2.47
|
38.5
|
0.30
|
185
|KM-21-32
|
342.9
|
345.9
|
3.0
|
0.67
|
0.52
|
2.70
|
13.0
|
0.15
|
190
|KM-21-32
|
358.9
|
368.4
|
9.4
|
0.60
|
1.47
|
1.99
|
45.7
|
0.35
|
195
|KM-21-33
|
171.3
|
172.5
|
1.2
|
3.79
|
0.45
|
0.21
|
63.0
|
0.17
|
150
|KM-21-34
|
299.3
|
303.9
|
4.6
|
0.29
|
1.69
|
0.94
|
46.3
|
0.26
|
205
|KM-21-34
|
309.7
|
310.9
|
1.2
|
2.27
|
0.56
|
1.55
|
19.9
|
0.08
|
210
|KM-21-35
|
609.6
|
615.1
|
5.5
|
0.92
|
1.26
|
1.71
|
57.7
|
0.02
|
550
|including
|
609.6
|
613.0
|
3.4
|
1.39
|
1.69
|
1.98
|
54.0
|
0.01
|KM-21-38
|
406.5
|
407.8
|
1.4
|
0.60
|
1.08
|
9.41
|
4.0
|
0.25
|
345
|KM-21-38
|
467.4
|
476.1
|
8.7
|
0.09
|
1.73
|
3.87
|
61.1
|
1.22
|
370
|including
|
470.0
|
475.2
|
5.2
|
0.12
|
2.44
|
5.68
|
87.5
|
1.79
|KM-21-40
|
589.8
|
613.8
|
24.0
|
4.98
|
0.61
|
0.98
|
23.4
|
0.45
|
550
|including
|
589.8
|
597.9
|
8.1
|
7.63
|
0.43
|
0.39
|
27.1
|
0.17
|KM-21-40
|
627.9
|
680.8
|
52.9
|
0.47
|
2.91
|
3.40
|
35.7
|
0.40
|
590
|including
|
641.1
|
648.3
|
7.2
|
1.15
|
7.66
|
8.27
|
88.5
|
0.92
|including
|
670.3
|
674.1
|
3.8
|
1.53
|
10.89
|
9.47
|
24.6
|
0.61
|KM-21-41
|
462.6
|
559.3
|
96.7
|
1.04
|
1.54
|
2.66
|
40.8
|
0.35
|
420
|including
|
503.2
|
514.2
|
11.0
|
0.99
|
5.34
|
8.17
|
106.3
|
1.63
|including
|
546.7
|
558.1
|
11.4
|
5.86
|
5.83
|
3.24
|
185.4
|
0.04
|including
|
553.1
|
556.9
|
3.8
|
7.11
|
9.55
|
5.70
|
505.8
|
0.09
|KM-21-42
|
803.5
|
810.3
|
6.9
|
0.05
|
1.60
|
1.58
|
64.3
|
0.35
|
800
|KM-21-42
|
835.5
|
839.7
|
4.3
|
0.63
|
2.46
|
2.15
|
21.7
|
0.21
|
816
|KM-21-42
|
853.7
|
854.7
|
0.9
|
0.11
|
1.63
|
2.88
|
28.0
|
0.40
|
846
|KM-21-42A
|
786.7
|
787.6
|
0.9
|
0.03
|
3.61
|
2.18
|
17.0
|
0.70
|
781
|KM-21-42A
|
805.4
|
811.1
|
5.6
|
6.17
|
0.92
|
0.18
|
39.5
|
0.01
|
802
|including
|
807.0
|
808.9
|
2.0
|
10.72
|
0.87
|
0.11
|
61.8
|
0.00
|KM-21-42A
|
840.9
|
877.2
|
36.3
|
0.55
|
0.62
|
1.35
|
10.7
|
0.13
|
848
|KM-21-42B
|
808.0
|
811.2
|
3.2
|
0.29
|
2.06
|
5.77
|
63.0
|
0.94
|
790
|KM-21-42B
|
816.9
|
819.9
|
3.0
|
2.31
|
0.66
|
1.23
|
16.0
|
0.15
|
810
|KM-21-42B
|
835.5
|
840.8
|
5.3
|
0.02
|
0.73
|
2.93
|
13.5
|
0.24
|
828
|KM-21-42C
|
849.2
|
877.4
|
28.2
|
3.81
|
0.47
|
0.29
|
12.5
|
0.09
|
850
|including
|
849.2
|
854.7
|
5.5
|
14.57
|
0.66
|
0.16
|
37.5
|
0.03
|including
|
863.8
|
869.4
|
5.6
|
2.29
|
1.17
|
0.59
|
13.1
|
0.25
|including
|
874.8
|
877.4
|
2.6
|
2.83
|
0.26
|
0.03
|
7.2
|
0.01
|KM-21-42C
|
886.1
|
889.1
|
3.0
|
0.87
|
0.88
|
0.50
|
5.2
|
0.05
|
855
|KM-21-43
|
583.7
|
607.1
|
23.4
|
0.39
|
0.25
|
3.68
|
3.1
|
0.02
|
586
|including
|
598.9
|
599.8
|
0.9
|
0.50
|
0.18
|
11.30
|
3.0
|
0.03
|KM-21-43
|
616.0
|
633.1
|
17.1
|
1.81
|
0.17
|
0.14
|
8.2
|
0.03
|
616
|including
|
631.2
|
633.1
|
1.8
|
6.30
|
0.61
|
0.09
|
25.0
|
0.01
|KM-21-44
|
353.4
|
377.3
|
23.9
|
0.34
|
0.97
|
2.52
|
18.3
|
0.33
|
185
|including
|
354.0
|
356.6
|
2.6
|
0.23
|
2.14
|
7.97
|
38.9
|
0.68
|KM-21-45
|
459.6
|
463.0
|
3.4
|
0.32
|
0.62
|
6.63
|
82.3
|
0.87
|
459
|KM-21-46
|
350.4
|
362.9
|
12.4
|
0.66
|
2.61
|
3.69
|
40.6
|
0.39
|
157
|including
|
350.4
|
353.3
|
2.8
|
0.77
|
5.19
|
6.83
|
107.0
|
0.72
|KM-21-47
|
433.9
|
435.9
|
2.0
|
0.16
|
1.88
|
9.28
|
138.7
|
2.17
|
432
|KM-21-48
|
605.2
|
610.7
|
5.5
|
3.54
|
0.45
|
0.19
|
12.7
|
0.05
|
606
|KM-21-48
|
630.3
|
634.6
|
4.3
|
1.11
|
0.34
|
0.69
|
12.7
|
0.11
|
631
|KM-21-48
|
685.5
|
696.8
|
11.3
|
0.98
|
0.05
|
0.06
|
4.2
|
0.02
|
686
|KM-21-48
|
715.1
|
718.4
|
3.4
|
2.08
|
0.04
|
0.03
|
4.3
|
0.00
|
716
|KM-21-48
|
723.0
|
724.5
|
1.5
|
1.54
|
0.07
|
0.06
|
4.0
|
0.02
|
724
|KM-21-48
|
735.5
|
743.6
|
8.1
|
0.34
|
0.60
|
1.52
|
9.2
|
0.07
|
737
|KM-21-48A
|
538.0
|
539.5
|
1.5
|
0.31
|
1.17
|
2.79
|
29.0
|
0.52
|
538
|KM-21-48A
|
687.9
|
696.9
|
9.0
|
1.64
|
0.36
|
0.79
|
7.9
|
0.01
|
688
|including
|
687.9
|
688.8
|
0.9
|
0.15
|
1.53
|
5.35
|
5.0
|
0.01
|including
|
694.9
|
696.0
|
1.1
|
8.36
|
0.80
|
0.10
|
40.0
|
0.03
|KM-21-50
|
489.5
|
501.9
|
12.3
|
0.98
|
2.30
|
6.36
|
111.9
|
1.24
|
481
|including
|
489.5
|
493.0
|
3.4
|
2.64
|
3.59
|
9.49
|
207.7
|
1.65
|KM-21-50
|
509.0
|
562.1
|
53.1
|
0.44
|
0.84
|
1.28
|
35.8
|
0.27
|
501
|including
|
538.1
|
545.6
|
7.5
|
0.28
|
1.94
|
2.62
|
112.8
|
0.82
|KM-21-52
|
751.5
|
758.2
|
6.7
|
1.18
|
0.66
|
0.98
|
18.2
|
0.14
|
743
|KM-21-52
|
787.5
|
789.6
|
2.1
|
0.04
|
1.27
|
1.68
|
28.5
|
0.22
|
777
|KM-21-52A
|
763.7
|
793.1
|
29.4
|
0.25
|
1.12
|
1.36
|
51.6
|
0.47
|
750
|including
|
763.7
|
764.9
|
1.2
|
0.38
|
3.01
|
8.69
|
132.0
|
1.68
|including
|
771.8
|
774.5
|
2.7
|
1.39
|
2.46
|
4.59
|
116.4
|
1.82
|including
|
781.5
|
787.6
|
6.1
|
0.31
|
2.63
|
1.64
|
119.5
|
0.65
|KM-21-52A
|
801.3
|
802.5
|
1.2
|
0.42
|
0.90
|
1.29
|
82.0
|
0.17
|
789
|KM-21-52A
|
818.8
|
820.2
|
1.4
|
0.39
|
1.62
|
1.29
|
188.0
|
0.36
|
805
|KM-21-52A
|
831.2
|
852.4
|
21.2
|
0.05
|
0.91
|
0.80
|
27.2
|
0.29
|
817
|including
|
837.0
|
841.6
|
4.6
|
0.03
|
2.16
|
1.34
|
69.0
|
0.79
|KM-21-55
|
302.7
|
308.5
|
5.8
|
0.66
|
0.44
|
0.53
|
15.8
|
0.10
|
153
Table 3. Results of Phase 1 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 80%.
|Arizona Metals Kay Mine Drill Intercepts
|Analyzed Grade
|Vertical Depth Below Surface m
|Hole ID
|From m
|To m
|Length m
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Zn %
|Ag g/t
|Pb %
|KM-20-01
|
275.8
|
281.5
|
5.6
|
0.57
|
0.48
|
1.20
|
11.6
|
0.18
|
156
|including
|
275.8
|
276.5
|
0.6
|
0.50
|
1.22
|
5.04
|
32.0
|
0.73
|including
|
279.8
|
281.5
|
1.6
|
1.21
|
0.98
|
1.49
|
22.6
|
0.23
|KM-20-02
|
297.8
|
300.8
|
3.0
|
0.77
|
0.20
|
0.04
|
1.4
|
0.01
|
172
|KM-20-03
|
256.3
|
259.1
|
2.7
|
3.40
|
1.01
|
0.65
|
69.6
|
0.09
|
120
|including
|
256.3
|
257.3
|
0.9
|
7.42
|
1.79
|
1.11
|
56.0
|
0.17
|KM-20-03
|
292.2
|
292.6
|
0.5
|
2.43
|
0.19
|
0.15
|
2.0
|
0.04
|
152
|KM-20-03
|
295.4
|
295.8
|
0.5
|
1.35
|
0.80
|
0.91
|
6.0
|
0.06
|
154
|KM-20-03A
|
252.4
|
256.9
|
4.6
|
3.70
|
2.55
|
0.27
|
35.6
|
0.03
|
122
|including
|
252.4
|
253.1
|
0.8
|
9.74
|
6.34
|
0.40
|
164.0
|
0.11
|KM-20-05
|
266.6
|
269.0
|
2.4
|
6.47
|
1.94
|
0.57
|
43.3
|
0.14
|
150
|including
|
266.6
|
267.8
|
1.2
|
10.60
|
2.21
|
1.05
|
50.0
|
0.26
|KM-20-06
|
267.9
|
281.5
|
13.5
|
1.02
|
0.85
|
1.23
|
45.6
|
0.30
|
158
|including
|
267.9
|
268.4
|
0.5
|
1.54
|
2.20
|
6.10
|
31.0
|
0.81
|including
|
276.6
|
281.5
|
4.9
|
1.86
|
0.87
|
1.96
|
92.1
|
0.42
|including
|
280.0
|
281.0
|
1.1
|
3.22
|
1.03
|
0.64
|
340.0
|
0.04
|KM-20-09
|
588.1
|
588.4
|
0.3
|
0.91
|
1.74
|
1.86
|
15.0
|
0.40
|
588
|KM-20-09
|
613.4
|
614.1
|
0.7
|
0.90
|
1.81
|
1.04
|
10.0
|
0.08
|
612
|KM-20-09
|
614.6
|
614.9
|
0.3
|
2.64
|
0.36
|
0.98
|
19.0
|
0.10
|
613
|KM-20-09
|
632.8
|
638.9
|
6.1
|
0.12
|
4.18
|
8.02
|
41.7
|
0.82
|
575
|including
|
633.6
|
637.9
|
4.4
|
0.15
|
5.46
|
9.06
|
33.1
|
0.50
|including
|
636.9
|
637.9
|
1.1
|
0.17
|
9.77
|
14.65
|
68.0
|
0.78
|KM-20-10
|
563.6
|
568.5
|
4.9
|
2.39
|
2.16
|
3.27
|
24.9
|
0.31
|
490
|including
|
563.6
|
566.6
|
3.0
|
3.66
|
2.42
|
3.16
|
28.2
|
0.32
|including
|
567.2
|
568.5
|
1.2
|
0.33
|
2.52
|
5.10
|
28.4
|
0.43
|KM-20-10
|
574.2
|
574.9
|
0.6
|
0.12
|
4.33
|
11.30
|
113.0
|
0.16
|
498
|KM-20-10
|
577.7
|
579.3
|
1.6
|
0.03
|
0.70
|
4.38
|
45.9
|
0.68
|
500
|KM-20-10
|
582.3
|
583.1
|
0.8
|
0.03
|
0.42
|
2.90
|
51.0
|
1.07
|
502
|KM-20-10A
|
521.2
|
522.5
|
1.3
|
2.13
|
1.27
|
7.46
|
51.1
|
0.91
|
437
|KM-20-10A
|
527.9
|
538.6
|
10.7
|
1.32
|
1.66
|
2.58
|
27.2
|
0.30
|
442
|including
|
527.9
|
529.4
|
1.5
|
6.69
|
0.92
|
1.62
|
30.2
|
0.07
|including
|
532.2
|
535.3
|
3.1
|
0.72
|
1.75
|
2.99
|
34.3
|
0.42
|including
|
537.2
|
538.6
|
1.4
|
0.16
|
7.29
|
9.06
|
79.2
|
0.60
|KM-20-10B
|
503.0
|
530.7
|
27.6
|
0.87
|
0.97
|
1.76
|
21.3
|
0.32
|
423
|including
|
503.0
|
509.6
|
6.6
|
1.78
|
1.55
|
2.55
|
29.8
|
0.37
|including
|
513.9
|
518.3
|
4.4
|
1.08
|
1.89
|
4.05
|
47.4
|
0.68
|including
|
527.2
|
530.7
|
3.5
|
1.91
|
2.32
|
3.93
|
52.9
|
0.99
|KM-20-10C
|
523.9
|
530.7
|
6.8
|
0.58
|
3.32
|
5.84
|
102.0
|
1.15
|
422
|including
|
523.9
|
528.2
|
4.3
|
0.88
|
4.89
|
7.61
|
125.2
|
1.45
|including
|
525.6
|
526.4
|
0.8
|
0.52
|
16.65
|
21.40
|
214.0
|
2.76
|KM-20-11
|
554.1
|
556.9
|
2.7
|
4.14
|
2.83
|
3.56
|
70.0
|
0.28
|
490
|KM-20-12
|
371.9
|
376.7
|
4.9
|
3.99
|
0.37
|
0.62
|
12.4
|
0.07
|
318
|including
|
371.9
|
373.7
|
1.9
|
8.49
|
0.67
|
1.53
|
28.0
|
0.16
|KM-20-12
|
379.5
|
405.4
|
25.9
|
0.73
|
0.08
|
0.08
|
2.3
|
0.01
|
326
|KM-20-13
|
443.6
|
486.8
|
43.1
|
1.68
|
1.26
|
1.67
|
23.3
|
0.24
|
341
|including
|
444.4
|
459.6
|
15.2
|
3.42
|
1.80
|
2.36
|
38.5
|
0.39
|including
|
444.4
|
447.1
|
2.7
|
1.02
|
3.74
|
10.64
|
55.0
|
1.88
|including
|
451.4
|
455.8
|
4.4
|
8.41
|
1.18
|
0.16
|
65.3
|
0.02
|KM-20-14
|
421.7
|
461.6
|
39.9
|
1.47
|
1.00
|
1.67
|
18.4
|
0.19
|
314
|including
|
426.3
|
429.8
|
3.5
|
9.56
|
1.28
|
0.95
|
30.0
|
0.07
|including
|
457.2
|
460.7
|
3.5
|
0.36
|
2.58
|
8.33
|
26.3
|
0.38
|KM-20-14A
|
404.6
|
409.0
|
4.4
|
1.67
|
1.48
|
2.50
|
79.2
|
0.41
|
303
|including
|
404.6
|
406.4
|
1.7
|
4.08
|
2.46
|
5.02
|
173.6
|
0.53
|KM-20-14A
|
421.0
|
443.5
|
22.5
|
0.86
|
0.72
|
1.51
|
15.9
|
0.18
|
312
|including
|
421.0
|
421.8
|
0.8
|
9.81
|
2.91
|
1.69
|
45.0
|
0.19
|including
|
421.0
|
425.0
|
4.1
|
3.23
|
1.14
|
1.30
|
21.4
|
0.14
|KM-20-15
|
506.8
|
510.1
|
3.3
|
0.05
|
0.33
|
3.73
|
192.0
|
1.75
|
402
|KM-20-16
|
480.4
|
518.8
|
38.4
|
0.85
|
0.81
|
2.24
|
24.3
|
0.25
|
385
|including
|
480.4
|
492.9
|
12.5
|
1.63
|
1.98
|
4.23
|
48.5
|
0.50
|including
|
480.4
|
483.4
|
3.0
|
2.40
|
4.74
|
7.49
|
77.9
|
0.91
|including
|
489.8
|
492.9
|
3.0
|
3.61
|
2.59
|
6.90
|
100.7
|
0.92
Table 4. Locations of Phase 1 and 2 Program drill holes completed at Kay Mine, Arizona
|Hole ID
|Phase
|Drill
Pad
|Zone
|Collar East
WGS84
|Collar North
WGS84
|Collar Elev
m
|Collar
Az
|Collar
Dip
|Total
Depth
m
|Distance
Drilled
Below
Wedge m
|KM-20-01
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
78
|
-48
|
335
|
335
|KM-20-02
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
75
|
-50
|
304
|
304
|KM-20-03
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
72
|
-43.3
|
366
|
366
|KM-20-03A
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
72
|
-43.3
|
321
|
177
|KM-20-04
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
65.1
|
-47.5
|
354
|
354
|KM-20-05
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
73.3
|
-47.2
|
349
|
349
|KM-20-06
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
81.3
|
-48.3
|
317
|
317
|KM-20-07
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
85.6
|
-47.6
|
308
|
308
|KM-20-08
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
91.1
|
-77.1
|
36
|
36
|KM-20-09
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
92.1
|
-77
|
671
|
671
|KM-20-10
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
96.3
|
-72.2
|
645
|
645
|KM-20-10A
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
96.3
|
-72.2
|
600
|
297
|KM-20-10B
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
96.3
|
-72.2
|
555
|
258
|KM-20-10C
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
96.3
|
-72.2
|
560
|
277
|KM-20-11
|
1
|Pad 3
|North
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
57.3
|
-67.5
|
653
|
653
|KM-20-12
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
95.7
|
-70.8
|
583
|
583
|KM-20-13
|
1
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
124
|
-66.5
|
524
|
524
|KM-20-14
|
1
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
133.6
|
-66
|
550
|
550
|KM-20-14A
|
1
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
133.6
|
-66
|
549
|
263
|KM-20-15
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
106.7
|
-66.8
|
572
|
572
|KM-20-16
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
91.5
|
-68.9
|
581
|
581
|KM-21-17
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
90.5
|
-59.5
|
892
|
892
|KM-21-18
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
89.8
|
-55
|
518
|
518
|KM-21-18A
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
89.8
|
-55
|
472
|
236
|KM-21-19
|
2
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
59.3
|
-69.5
|
482
|
482
|KM-21-20
|
2
|Pad 2
|North
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
53.7
|
-67.3
|
553
|
553
|KM-21-21
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
126
|
-70
|
561
|
561
|KM-21-21A
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
126
|
-70
|
556
|
315
|KM-21-22
|
2
|Pad 3
|Grav
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
33
|
-63
|
725
|
725
|KM-21-22A
|
2
|Pad 3
|Grav
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
33
|
-63
|
694
|
419
|KM-21-23
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
114.2
|
-66.3
|
528
|
528
|KM-21-24
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
119
|
-75.1
|
623
|
623
|KM-21-25
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
80
|
-77.4
|
775
|
775
|KM-21-25A
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
80
|
-77.4
|
746
|
263
|KM-21-25B
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
80
|
-77.4
|
738
|
404
|KM-21-26
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
118.2
|
-79.3
|
616
|
616
|KM-21-27
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
90.4
|
-86.7
|
859
|
859
|KM-21-27A
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
90.4
|
-86.7
|
817
|
391
|KM-21-27B
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
90.4
|
-86.7
|
823
|
427
|KM-21-28
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
86.7
|
-70.5
|
774
|
774
|KM-21-29
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
108.5
|
-54
|
489
|
489
|KM-21-30
|
2
|Pad 4
|Far North
|
392733
|
3769870
|
630
|
71.4
|
-53
|
539
|
539
|KM-21-31
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
115
|
-62
|
618
|
618
|KM-21-32
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
115
|
-45.6
|
496
|
496
|KM-21-33
|
2
|Pad 4
|Far North
|
392733
|
3769870
|
630
|
106.5
|
-53
|
458
|
458
|KM-21-34
|
2
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
81
|
-59
|
430
|
430
|KM-21-35
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
102.5
|
-78.5
|
716
|
716
|KM-21-36
|
2
|Pad 4
|Far North
|
392733
|
3769870
|
630
|
132
|
-50
|
350
|
350
|KM-21-37
|
2
|Pad 4
|Far North
|
392733
|
3769870
|
630
|
20
|
-75
|
490
|
490
|KM-21-38
|
2
|Pad 1
|N&S
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
109.2
|
-71.8
|
554
|
554
|KM-21-39
|
2
|Pad 4
|Far North
|
392733
|
3769870
|
630
|
355
|
-71
|
427
|
427
|KM-21-40
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
72.5
|
-80.4
|
742
|
742
|KM-21-41
|
2
|Pad 1
|N&S
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
112
|
-77
|
610
|
610
|KM-21-42
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
72.5
|
-86
|
958
|
958
|KM-21-42A
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
72.5
|
-86
|
929
|
334
|KM-21-42B
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
72.5
|
-86
|
888
|
309
|KM-21-42C
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
72.5
|
-86
|
953
|
389
|KM-21-43
|
2
|Pad 1
|N&S
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
103.5
|
-83.8
|
686
|
686
|KM-21-44
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
124
|
-42.8
|
431
|
431
|KM-21-45
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
102
|
-63.4
|
522
|
522
|KM-21-46
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
123.5
|
-45
|
412
|
412
|KM-21-47
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
97.6
|
-59.8
|
511
|
511
|KM-21-48
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
99
|
-86.5
|
784
|
784
|KM-21-48A
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
99
|
-86.5
|
740
|
435
|KM-21-49
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
73.3
|
-71
|
326
|
326
|KM-21-50
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
71.3
|
-74.3
|
636
|
636
|KM-21-51
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
20
|
-80.5
|
1017
|
1017
|KM-21-51A
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
20
|
-80.5
|
1013
|
611
|KM-21-51B
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
20
|
-80.5
|
986
|
635
|KM-21-52
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
65.2
|
-86.8
|
849
|
849
|KM-21-52A
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
65.2
|
-86.8
|
906
|
602
|KM-21-53
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
133.4
|
-45
|
582
|
582
|KM-21-54
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
127.5
|
-45
|
523
|
523
|KM-21-55
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
113
|
-45
|
479
|
479
|KM-21-56
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
106.7
|
-81
|
685
|
685
|KM-21-57
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
28
|
-85.2
|
1002
|
1002
|KM-21-57A
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
28
|
-85.2
|
857
|
308
|KM-22-57B
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
28
|
-85.2
|
887
|
354
|KM-21-58
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
106
|
-82.8
|
759
|
759
|KM-21-58A
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
106
|
-82.8
|
680
|
315
|KM-21-58B
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
106
|
-82.8
|
708
|
403
Covid-19 Monitoring and Mitigation Procedures
The Company's drill contractor, Boart Longyear, has instituted Covid-19 monitoring procedures for all drill crew members, including daily temperature and symptom checks. Arizona Metals Corp. will be provided with daily health tracking updates for the drill crews and has also instituted its own social distancing policies and provided a guidance manual for employees at site.
About Arizona Metals Corp
Arizona Metals Corp. owns 100% of the Kay Mine Property in Yavapai County, which is located on a combination of patented and BLM claims totaling 1,300 acres that are not subject to any royalties. An historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a "proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver." (Fellows, M.L., 1982, Kay Mine massive sulfide deposit: Internal report prepared for Exxon Minerals Company, November 1982, 29 p.) The historic estimate at the Kay Mine was reported by Exxon Minerals in 1982. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a "qualified person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to be a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.
The Kay Mine is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m. It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.
The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Property, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. Sugarloaf is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of "100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold" at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, 1983, Westworld Resources).
The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Property was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a qualified person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.
Qualified Person and Quality Assurance/Quality Control
All of Arizona Metals' drill sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocol which includes the insertion of blind standard reference materials and blanks at regular intervals. Logging and sampling were completed at Arizona Metals' core handling facilities located in Anthem and Black Canyon City, Arizona. Drill core was diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories' ("ALS") sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona. Sample pulps were sent to ALS's labs in Vancouver, Canada, for analysis.
Gold content was determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with ICP finish (ALS method
Au-AA23). Silver and 32 other elements were analyzed by ICP methods with four-acid digestion (ALS method ME-ICP61a). Over-limit samples for Au, Ag, Cu, and Zn were determined by ore-grade analyses Au-GRA21, Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, and Zn-OG62, respectively.
ALS Laboratories is independent of Arizona Metals Corp. and its Vancouver facility is ISO 17025 accredited. ALS also performed its own internal QA/QC procedures to assure the accuracy and integrity of results. Parameters for ALS' internal and Arizona Metals' external blind quality control samples were acceptable for the samples analyzed. Arizona Metals is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.
The qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is David Smith, CPG, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has reviewed and approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Smith is the Vice-President, Exploration of the Company. Mr. Smith supervised the drill program and verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and QA/QC data, underlying the technical information in this news release, including reviewing the reports of ALS, methodologies, results, and all procedures undertaken for quality assurance and quality control in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process.
Disclaimer
