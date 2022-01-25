Reyna Gold to Present at the TD Securities Global Mining Conference

VANCOUVER, January 25, 2022 - Reyna Gold Corp. (TSXV:REYG) ("Reyna") is pleased to announce that Michael Wood, President and CEO, will present virtually at the TD Securities Global Mining Conference on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 10.55 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be available live on the "Events" section of the Company's website.

Reyna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale exploration on two major gold belts in Mexico. The Company has a portfolio of assets on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear and the Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Belt consisting of over 57,000 hectares/ 570 sq km. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement and monetization.

