Bunker Hill Announces MOU with Teck for Purchase of Pend Oreille Process Plant

HIGHLIGHTS

Purchase includes ~250 major pieces of equipment with complete crushing, grinding and flotation circuits for a planned ~1,500 tpd operation at Bunker Hill, total inventory of ~10,000 components and parts for mill, assay lab, conveyer, field instruments, electrical spares; located ~145 miles from the mine

Purchase price, at Teck's option, of either $2.75 million in cash, or $3.0 million in cash and Bunker Hill shares. Each option includes a $0.5 million non-refundable deposit

Significantly de-risks project by fulfilling the majority of capital equipment needs for production restart

Potential capex savings relative to PEA, which envisaged ~$20 million for process plant and installation

NEXT STEPS

Definitive documentation, including demolition and safety plans, to be executed by March 1, 2022

Plant engineering underway, including planning for demobilization commencement by end Q2 2022

PFS to incorporate mill demobilization, transport, underground vs. surface installation trade-off studies

Construction decision on track for Q2 2022, post detailed engineering and mine plan optimization

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: BNKR; OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") for the purchase of the Pend Oreille process plant. All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

Sam Ash, CEO, stated, "We are excited to announce a signed MOU with Teck for a process plant that is perfectly suited for our restart plan at Bunker Hill. This meets most of our capital equipment needs and significantly de-risks the project concurrent with advancement of our Prefeasibility Study. The purchase price also represents potential capex savings relative to our PEA calculations at a time of industry-wide inflation, and the plant's proximity will enable timely delivery at a time of global supply chain insecurity while also giving us access to skilled professionals who have extensive, first-hand experience working it. We look forward to finalizing our construction plans and further exploring a broader strategic partnership with Teck."

MOU WITH TECK

The Company has signed an MOU with Teck for the purchase of a comprehensive package of equipment and parts inventory from its Pend Oreille site in eastern Washington State, approximately 145 miles from the Bunker Hill Mine by road. The package comprises substantially all processing equipment of value located at the site, including complete crushing, grinding and flotation circuits suitable for a planned ~1,500 tpd operation at Bunker Hill, and total inventory of nearly 10,000 components and parts for mill, assay lab, conveyer, field instruments, and electrical spares. For further detail, see the "Overview of Pend Oreille Process Plant" section below.

The MOU is non-binding and outlines a purchase price under two scenarios, at Teck's option: an all-cash $2.75 million purchase price, or a $3.0 million purchase price comprised of cash and Bunker Hill shares. Each option includes a $0.5 million non-refundable deposit, which has been paid by the Company.

If the parties do not agree on definitive documentation by March 1, 2022, Teck may pursue alternative options including negotiations with third parties.

OVERVIEW OF PEND OREILLE PROCESS PLANT

Teck's local operations team has maintained the process plant and infrastructure since the operation moved into care and maintenance in 2019, and Bunker Hill and its technical consultants have visited Pend Oreille on several occasions since September 2021 to assess the property and inform preliminary plant engineering. The property to be purchased includes approximately 250 major pieces of equipment, 100 major electrical items, 650 field instruments, and an extensive inventory of over 8,000 spare parts for mill equipment, assay lab, conveyer components, and electrical spares.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Robert H. Todd, P.E., principal, and co-owner of MineTech USA, LLC and a consultant to the Company, is an independent "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 and is acting as the Qualified Person for this news release. He has reviewed and approved the technical information summarized in this news release.

The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Under new Idaho-based leadership the Bunker Hill Mining Corp., intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine as the first step in consolidating a portfolio of North American precious-metal assets with a focus on silver. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR and EDGAR databases.

