Talisker Intercepts High Grade Gold on the 52 Vein Across 660 Metres of Strike Length

TORONTO, January 25, 2022 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce high-grade results from multiple drill holes highlighted by 55.25 g/t Au over 1.3 metres (SB-2021-090) and 23.58 g/t Au over 1.80 metres within 5.26 g/t Au over 8.90 metres (SB-2021-087) on the 52 Vein at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project.

Key Points:

The drill holes in this release are located within the Bralorne East Complex.

All three drill holes in this release intersected the 52 vein over a 660-metre strike length.

Hole SB-2021-090 intersected the 52 vein highlighted by 55.25 g/t Au over 1.30 metres and the J vein which intersected 10.10 g/t Au over 0.55 metres.

SB-2021-087 intersected the 52 vein highlighted by 23.85 g/t Au over 1.80 metres within 5.26 g/t Au over 8.90 metres.

Hole SB-2021-085 intersected the 52 vein highlighted by 14.13 g/t Au over 2.50 metres and a New vein highlighted by 7.59 g/t Au over 1.45 metres.

The previous drilling on the 52 vein returned high-grade assays highlighted by hole SB-2021-069 which returned 10.09 g/t Au over 4.35 metres and SB-2021-030 which returned 19.95g/t Au over 1.00 metres.

Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker, commented, "These three holes confirm high grade mineralization over a significant strike length, highlighting the extensive vein continunity known as one of the defining characteristics of the Bralorne deposit. We are very pleased with the consistency of the gold mineralization intercepted in this structure and see the 52 vein building to one of the important ore bodies of our upcoming resource."

Six diamond drills and 1 RC drill are currently operating at Bralorne. A total of 104,162 metres (197 holes) has been completed since Talisker initiated drilling at the Project in February 2020. 26,365 samples are currently at the assay laboratory and are expected to be received by the Company shortly.

Hole Descriptions:

SB-2021-085

Located in the Bralorne East Block and hosted in dioritic intrusive

New vein intersected from 296.25 to 299.00 m

52 vein intersected from 387.00 to 389.50 m hosting visible gold

SB-2021-087

Located in the Bralorne East Block and hosted in granitic intrusive

51 BFW vein intersected from 298.50 to 300 m

52 vein intersected from 495.20 to 497.00 m

New vein intersected from 659.55 to 660.80 m

SB-2021-090

Located in the Pioneer Block and hosted in volcanics

52 vein intersected from 190.00 to 191.30 m hosting visible gold

J vein intersected from 598.65 to 599.75 m

Complete results have been received for all reported holes as outlined in Table 1 below. All major vein structures intersected and reported in this release are considered to be classic Bralorne crack-seal quartz-carbonate veins. The veins display densely banded sulphide septae, hosting fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization with strong silica-sericite alteration halos. All reported drill assay results are available on the Company's website at the following link: https://taliskerresources.com/bralorne-gold-project-released-drill-results/.

Table 1: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Holes SB-2021-085, 087, 090 Diamond Drill

Hole Name From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Zone Method Reported SB-2021-085 296.25 297.7 1.45 7.59 New vein Au-SCR24 SB-2021-085 297.7 298.5 0.8 0.32 Au-AA26 SB-2021-085 298.5 299 0.5 3.72 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-085 387 387.5 0.5 7.75 52 Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2021-085 387.5 388 0.5 29.60 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-085 388 388.5 0.5 5.84 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-085 388.5 389 0.5 2.35 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-085 389 389.5 0.5 25.10 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-087 294.65 295.15 0.5 0.35 51BFW Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-087 295.15 295.65 0.5 1.06 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-087 295.65 296.15 0.5 1.09 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-087 296.15 296.98 0.83 0.79 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-087 296.98 297.5 0.52 0.49 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-087 297.5 298 0.5 1.45 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-087 298 298.5 0.5 0.59 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-087 298.5 299.1 0.6 7.69 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-087 299.1 300 0.9 0.90 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-087 300 301 1 0.25 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-087 301 302 1 0.10 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-087 302 303 1 0.20 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-087 303 303.5 0.5 0.21 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-087 303.5 304 0.5 0.10 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-087 495.2 495.72 0.52 80.90 52 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-087 495.72 497 1.28 0.30 Au-AA26 SB-2021-087 497 498 1 0.26 Au-AA26 SB-2021-087 498 499 1 0.09 Au-AA26 SB-2021-087 499 500 1 0.41 Au-AA26 SB-2021-087 500 501.1 1.1 1.07 Au-AA26 SB-2021-087 501.1 502 0.9 0.26 Au-AA26 SB-2021-087 502 503 1 0.33 Au-AA26 SB-2021-087 503 503.6 0.6 2.28 Au-AA26 SB-2021-087 659.55 660.25 0.7 8.21 New Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2021-087 660.25 660.8 0.55 0.16 Au-AA26 SB-2021-090 190 190.75 0.75 0.07 52 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-090 190.75 191.3 0.55 130.50 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-090 598.65 599.2 0.55 0.41 J Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-090 599.2 599.75 0.55 10.10 Au-SCR24 Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2021-085 has collar orientation of Azimuth 177; Dip -45. Diamond drill hole SB-2021-087 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 177; Dip -47. Diamond drill hole SB-2021-090 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 176; Dip -63. True widths are estimated at 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up-to-date information as of the date of this press release.

Talisker is providing an opportunity for shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a Webinar to be held at 4:15 pm ET on Tuesday, January 25th. To register, please click on the following link - https://bit.ly/33IKH9w.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 296,983 hectares over 346 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

For further information, please contact:

Terry Harbort

President and CEO

Terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com

+1 416 361 2808

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Figure 1: SB-2021-085 hole location within the Bralorne East Block.

Figure 2: SB-2021-087 hole location within the Bralorne East Block.

Figure 3: SB-2021-090 hole location within the Pioneer Block.

Figure 4: SB-2021-085, 087 and 090 cross section with vein intersections and grade.

SOURCE: Talisker Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685295/Talisker-Intercepts-High-Grade-Gold-on-the-52-Vein-Across-660-Metres-of-Strike-Length