FPX Nickel to Present at TD Securities Global Mining Conference

VANCOUVER, Jan. 25, 2022 - FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX), (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at this year's TD Securities Global Mining Conference (the "TD Conference") on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 1:50 pm Eastern Time. FPX is one of only two companies invited to present during the TD Conference's session on nickel.

Interested investors can register to attend FPX's live webcast via the TD Conference registration link at https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/tds/mining2022/r5nu3Q.cfm FPX's President and CEO, Martin Turenne, will provide an update on the Company's activities and answer questions from the moderator and attendees.

The presentation recording will be made accessible through the Company's website for 90 days following the conference.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.



"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.