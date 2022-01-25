Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; FSE:966) ("Hawkmoon" or the "Company") has received the final assay results for the final two (2) drill holes (the "Holes") from its 2021 drill program (the "Program") at the Midrim Showing ("Midrim") on the Wilson Gold project ("Wilson" or the "Property"). The Property is situated approximately 15 kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec and 170 kilometres northeast of the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Figure 1: Compilation of gold intercepts, gold zones and diamond drilling, Midrim Showing

Highlights of the Holes Disclosed in this News Release

Hawkmoon received the highest gold grade for the Program in HMW 21-28 at 83.6 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over one metre;

This high-grade sample is a discovery of a new gold zone at the Midrim. This discovery is approximately 50 metres south of all previously known gold mineralization at Midrim. HMW 21-28 also extended the Midrim to the east;

A secondary intercept in HMW 21-28 extends a historical intercept in hole V-1 (1.2 metres @ 21.70 g/t gold). V-1 is situated approximately 30 metres to the west. The variations in grades demonstrate the prevalence of the "nugget effect" commonly seen in Archaean aged gold mineralization;

Hole HMW 21-27 extended a gold zone about 30 metres to the east. This gold zone was present higher up-hole than expected in HMW 21-27. The zone was situated immediately below the casing. Follow up work is recommended in this area to examine if this gold zone is thicker by drilling a new hole collared further to the north; and

Hawkmoon has expanded the Midrim to the east, west and south. Gold mineralization is open in all three of these directions at the Midrim.

Figure 1 provides a map which shows the location of the Holes drilled by Hawkmoon at the Midrim last summer. The map also shows the individual drill hole gold intercepts and defined gold zones at the Midrim. Hawkmoon has increased the size of the Midrim with the five (5) Holes it drilled in 2021.

Table 1 highlights certain gold assays received for the Holes. The results represent down-hole lengths and not necessarily true widths. A map showing the locations of the Holes follows the assay table in Figure 2.

Table 1: Highlights of Gold Assays Received for Holes HMW 21-27 and HMW 21-28 Drill Hole

(DDH) Target Area From

(metres) To

(metres) Length

(metres) Gold Grade

(grams/tonne) HMW 21-28 Midrim 111.0 112.0 1.00 83.60 HMW 21-27 Midrim 10.00 11.00 1.00 1.32 HMW 21-27 Midrim 125.00 126.23 1.23 0.94 HMW 21-28 Midrim 87.00 88.00 3.00 0.61

Mineralization Setting and Style

The Midrim is situated where a volcanic tuff contacts a gabbro or dioritic intrusion. The most prospective areas of the Property are along the contacts between volcanic tuffs and intrusions. The Midrim can strike either northeast-southwest or east-west. Rocks at the Midrim dip sub vertically.

The Holes intercepted Midrim mineralization (the "Mineralization"). This Mineralization is characterized as a beige to pale grey coloured volcanic tuff which has been strongly foliated, sheared, fractured and altered. Mineralization at the Midrim is associated with strong silica, sericite and calcite alteration. Ankerite and chlorite alteration are present to a lesser degree. The Mineralization often displays a striped appearance due to abundant parallel laminations. This appearance is most dramatic in areas with quartz veins intruding areas of increased local chlorite alteration. Pyrite is the dominant sulphide mineral. Chalcopyrite is observed to a lesser degree with visible gold being present locally. Quartz veins as well as quartz veinlets occupy a significant portion of the Mineralization. These veins contain sulphide minerals and are orientated parallel or sub parallel to the foliation.

Branden Haynes, President of Hawkmoon, states: "Discovering a new gold zone is an excellent way for Hawkmoon to cap off our first drill program at Wilson. The program was a great success and has generated drill targets for the follow up drill program this summer."

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its three Quebec gold projects. Two of these projects are located in one of the world's largest gold endowed areas, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Both these gold projects are accessed by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. The third project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d'Or.

For more information, review the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and is a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word "expected", "projected", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding drill targets for the follow up drill program this summer. . The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

