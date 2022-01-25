Doré Copper Announces 2022 Drilling Program at Flagship Corner Bay and Devlin Projects

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 - Dor? Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Dor? Copper") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQX: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce the approval of a fully funded 50,000 meter drilling program at the Corner Bay and Devlin projects that will mainly focus on resource category conversion and test a number of exploration targets on the property. The projects are located in the Chibougamau mining camp, less than 55 kilometers by road from the Corporation's Copper Rand mill, near Chibougamau, Qu?bec.



"We have started a 45,000 meter drilling program at our flagship Corner Bay project with two drills, both infilling the deposit at a 60 meter spacing. A third drill is expected to arrive in early February. In addition, there will be an infill drilling program of approximately 5,000 meters at the nearby Devlin project," stated Ernest Mast, President and CEO of Dor? Copper. "We expect to have an excellent resource conversion rate from the Inferred to Indicated category. Some holes will be twinned for metallurgical test work. The results of this drilling program will form the basis of a feasibility study to implement our hub-and-spoke operation model."

2022 Drilling Program and Exploration Activities

The 2022 infill drilling program includes 45,000 meters at the high-grade Corner Bay copper-gold deposit and 5,000 meters at the Devlin copper deposit, located 10 kilometres west of Corner Bay.

The objective of this $7.0 million drilling program is to convert a significant proportion of the underground Inferred resources to the Indicated category. This program will enable the finalization of the underground engineering plans as part of the feasibility study that will start after the PEA is completed at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Drilling will also aim at extending some known copper mineralized zones at Corner Bay.

At Corner Bay, step out holes are planned to test a moderate to strong downhole geophysical target to the south of the East Vein, located 200 meters east of the Main Vein.

A ground geophysical EM survey is planned southwest of the Corner Bay deposit over a one kilometer square area with similar magnetic signature, structural setting and lithology to Corner Bay.

Dor? Copper finished 2021 with approximately $14.1 million in working capital, of which approximately $5 million is flow-through funds.

Qualified Person

Andrey Rinta, P.Geo., the Exploration Manager of the Corporation and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

COVID-19 Precautions

Dor? Copper has implemented precautions and procedures compliant with Qu?bec's health guidelines. Strict protocols are in place to ensure the safety of all staff, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.



About Dor? Copper Mining Corp.

Dor? Copper Mining Corp. aims to be the next copper producer in Qu?bec with a production target of +50 Mlbs of copper equivalent annually by implementing a hub-and spoke operation model with multiple high-grade copper-gold assets feeding its centralized 2,700 tonnes per day mill. The Corporation is expected to deliver a PEA at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and then initiate a feasibility study and permit applications.

The Corporation has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Dor?/Chibougamau and Joe Mann mining camps that has produced 1.6 billion pounds of copper and 4.4 million ounces of gold1. The land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometre radius of the Corporation's Copper Rand Mill.

For further information, please contact:

Ernest Mast Laurie Gaborit President and Chief Executive Officer Vice President, Investor Relations Phone: (416) 792-2229 Phone: (416) 219-2049 Email: emast@Dor?copper.com Email: lgaborit@Dor?copper.com

For more information, please visit: www.dorecopper.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

