Glen Eagle Strikes Joint Venture with Honduran Gold Mining Company

Montreal, January 25, 2022 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. ("Glen Eagle") (TSXV:GER) announces a Joint Venture with Indexta SA, the largest concession owner in Honduras with a portfolio exceeding 50 mining concessions including land ownership encompassing the vast majority of its concessions.

The JV will facilitate the access to the powerful communities "Patronatos", who play a key role in accepting local projects. It will also open the door to new ore suppliers by creating important relationships with land owners, small miners unions, local government institutions, while carrying a wealth of data to guide future exploration and development programs, including a team of four geologists.

Jean Labrecque, CEO of Glen Eagle comments: "The transaction was years in the making and was made possible by the trust we earned over the years with Indexta's principal shareholder and key partners in southern Honduras. Combined with our successful ramp-up of operations at Cobra Oro gold processing plant, this transaction marks the most significant turning point for Glen Eagle since its presence in Honduras."

About the Joint Venture

Glen Eagle's local operating company Cobra Oro has created a subsidiary called Inversiones Pacifico, which comprises the Joint Venture with Indexta. The Joint Venture company is owned 70% by Cobra Oro and 30% by Indexta based on a pro rata basis going forward regarding future exploration programs. The JV does not affect ownership of Cobra Oro, which remains 100% owned by Glen Eagle.

About Indexta

The most active exploration mining company in Honduras with several projects under exploration including some getting closer to small scale production. Its mining concessions encompasses the departments of Danli, Orlancho and Choluteca.

About Glen Eagle Resources

Website

