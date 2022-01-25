Fjordland Appoints David Corrigan as Geological Advisor

Vancouver, January 25, 2022 - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) ("Fjordland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that David Corrigan, PhD, has agreed to join Fjordland as a geological advisor to the company, specializing in nickel related terrain similar to the Renzy and South Voisey's Bay project areas.

David has 25 years experience as a regional geologist at the Geological Survey of Canada, where he worked extensively in Precambrian rocks of the central, northern and eastern Canadian Shield. Over his career he has led numerous field projects and authored papers and book chapters on the metallogeny and tectonic evolution of Proterozoic orogenic belts, particularly the Trans-Hudson and Grenville orogens. More recently, he was Head of the Earth Processes and Structure Subdivision at the GSC, as well as Program Manager for Targeted Geoscience Initiative (TGI-6). He holds a B.Sc. degree from the University of Ottawa, a M.Sc. from Dalhousie University, and PhD from Carleton University.

James Tuer, Fjordland's CEO commented, "Adding David to the team is a huge advantage for us as we continue the development of our existing nickel portfolio and search for more opportunities in Canada. David's expertise of the Grenville area is expected to lead to more projects in this well endowed but significantly under-explored region. Fjordland recently doubled it's claim holdings at Renzy to over 500 square kilometres as a result of his conclusion that it is geologically similar to the highly prospective Nova-Bollinger nickel copper district in the Albany-Fraser orogen of southwestern Australia."

David Corrigan commented, "I'm very excited to be joining Fjordland's advisory team and using my years of academic analysis to pursue commercial opportunities in Canada. The Renzy area has seen little geological interpretation since it was first discovered over 50 years ago. The success of the recent nickel discoveries in Australia gives us a roadmap to new discoveries at Renzy."

In conjunction with the appointment, the Company has granted 100,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Corrigan under the Company's stock option plan, in accordance with the Company's compensation policy. The options are exercisable for five years at a price of 10 cents per share and are subject to the policies of the TSX-V.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large-scale economic metal deposits in Canada.

In collaboration with Ivanhoe Electric Inc. and Commander Resources Ltd., Fjordland is exploring the SVB "Pants Lake Intrusive" target which is in a geologic setting analogous to the nearby nickel-cobalt-copper Voisey's Bay deposit. Fjordland has earned a 75% interest in the project.

In addition to the SVB project, Fjordland, as operator, has an agreement to acquire 100% of the Renzy nickel-project located near Maniwaki, Quebec.. The project encompasses the former Renzy Mine where during the period from 1969 to 1972, 716,000 short tons were mined with average grades of 0.70% nickel and 0.72% copper. Fjordland has staked additional claims to increase the size of the project to 308 sq. km.

As well, Fjordland is currently funding a small survey on its West Milligan copper-gold project located within 4 km of Centerra's Mount Milligan copper-gold mine in central British Columbia. The project is a joint venture with Northwest Copper Corp.

