Commander Partner Southern Empire Resources Initiates Drilling at Pedro Gold Project, Durango, Mexico

Vancouver, January 25, 2022 - Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CMD) ("Commander") is pleased to announce that its project partner Southern Empire Resources Corp. ("Southern Empire") has announced that it has initiated a drill program on the Pedro Gold Project, located in northeastern Durango State, México. The drill program is expected to comprise up to 2,000 metres in 6 to 9 holes.

Highlights:

Southern Empire begins drill program on Commanders Pedro Gold project in Durango, Mexico.

Southern Empire is earning a 100% interest for consideration of $700,000 staged over four payments (3 years) and 100,000 shares and work expenditures of $1,500,000.

Commander retains a 2% NSR royalty with no buydown provision.

The Pedro property is located 100 Km from Torreon, Mexico in the northeastern part of the State of Durango and approximately 30 km west of the town of Mapimi and covers a large multi-kilometre epithermal-style gold target. The wholly owned property was acquired by Commander in 2016 from Bearing Lithium.

About Pedro

The Pedro epithermal-style gold system is outlined at surface by a combined gold (>10 ppb) soil anomaly with dimensions of 4000 metres by 1000 metres. Outcrop exposure comprises prominent hematite-stained silica-rich ridges of angular chalcedony fragments and silicified sedimentary rocks within an angular course breccia. The mineralization extends beneath post-mineral volcanic rocks, colluvium (range front fanglomerate) and alluvium to the north and east. Historical rock sampling of the exposed zones returned gold values in rock from background levels to a maximum of 2.3 ppm (58 greater than 0.25 ppm and 11 greater than 1 ppm). IP geophysics outlined the known zones as elevated chargeability zones and identified discreet deep features.

QA/QC

Current and historical samples mentioned in this release were prepared and analyzed by ALS Chemex at its labs in Chihuahua, Mexico, and Vancouver, Canada. Soils were analyzed as part of a multi-element inductively coupled argon plasma (ICP) package using aqua regia digestion with over-limit results being reanalyzed with assay procedures using ICP-AES. Gold analyses for rocks were performed on a 30-gram sub-sample by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish. See news dated September 16, 2012 and July 2, 2014 posted on SEDAR under Bearing Lithium, and news dated February 19th, 2020 and March 30th, 2021 and July 27, 2021 for Commander Resources.

Robert Cameron, P. Geo. is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release. In addition, Mr. Cameron was also the QP for the previous operator.

About Commander Resources

Commander Resources is a Canadian focused exploration company that has leveraged its success in exploration through partnerships and sale of properties, while retaining equity and royalty interests. Commander has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada. Commander also retains royalties from properties that have been partnered, optioned or sold.

