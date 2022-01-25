Advance United Holdings Appoints David Beck as Chief Financial Officer

Advance United, providers of a marketplace platform connecting property owners of mineral deposits with developers and producers, expands executive team to support strategic growth.

Toronto, January 25, 2022 - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (FSE: 9I0) (the "Company", or "Advance United") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Beck as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer.

"It's expected that Mr. Beck will add significant value to the management team, and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to build out our digital marketplace and support the Company's further growth, success, and profitability," states James Atkinson, CEO of Advance United.

Mr. Beck has over 30-years of financial, business operations, and capital markets experience, having worked in a C-level capacity with national financial institutions in various capacities as a financial analyst, institutional and proprietary trader, and in investment banking.

Initially, Mr. Beck leveraged his background in engineering to focus on a career in management consulting. After several years, he moved to the capital markets industry as a technology research analyst. He subsequently complemented this experience through work as an investment banker and proprietary trader.

David's investment and technology background will aid Advance United's next leg of growth with a focus on analytics and security. During his career, he established himself as a domain expert in analytics largely through his work as a top ranked technology research analyst in both New York and Toronto. David's security expertise has been developed through work with, and investment in three security software start-up companies, which included Cloakware (acquired by Irdeto) and Assurent Secure Technologies (acquired by TELUS).

Mr. Beck has previously served as a director on four private and two public company boards.

He holds an MBA from the Ivey Business School, University of Western Ontario and a B.Sc. (Engineering Physics) from Queens University.

Mr. Beck replaces Mr. David McDonald who will continue to serve the company under a new comptroller management agreement.

About Advance United

Advance United, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the symbol "AUHI" and the Börse Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the symbol "9I0".

We are a different kind of Canadian junior mining company, one designed to succeed where other junior mining companies fail. We are involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past projects - with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them ourselves. Our expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time, but we believe have economic value at today's prices.

We fund the development of re-working historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value.

Our purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to our partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that we can all advance united in the shortest possible time frame.

For additional information about us, our projects, or to find out how you can get involved please visit www.advanceunited.ca.

Contact Information

James Atkinson, P. Geo., CEO

Email: jim.atkinson@advanceunited.ca

Tel: (647) 278-7502

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the trading of the Company's securities and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

