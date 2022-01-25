Genius Metals Update of January 26, 2022 on General Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Genius Metals Inc. (TSXV: GENI) (OTCQB: GNSMF) ("Genius Metals" or the "Company") is providing the following update on the status of the AGM to be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Genius Metals originally planned to hold an in-person shareholder meeting (the "Meeting") at 1, Place Ville-Marie, Suite 4000, Montreal, Quebec as indicated in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders issued on December 22, 2021. However, due to a significant increase in the Covid-19 case counts, the Government of Quebec has enacted restrictions that include a limit on indoor public gatherings to a maximum of ten (10) persons. As a result of these restrictions and Genius's concern for the health and safety of its employees, shareholders and the community at large, the Meeting will no longer be in-person The Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87505573745.

The formal portion of the Meeting which includes voting on matters as described in the Management Information Circular dated December 22, 2021, will still take place as scheduled. However, shareholders will not be permitted to physically attend the meeting.

The formal portion of the Meeting will be followed by a management presentation providing an update on Genius' exploration activities for the year 2022 which includes winter and spring drilling programs. Shareholders are invited to participate via live webcast. Please registerer at least 15-30 minutes in advance.

About Genius Metals

Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada.

SOURCE Genius Metals Inc.