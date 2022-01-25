Pershimex Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on SEDAR

VAL-D'OR, Quebec, Jan. 25, 2022 -- Corporation Resources Pershimex ("Pershimex" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: PRO) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of the technical report untitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pershing-Manitou Project, Abitibi, Qu?bec", announced by the Corporation by press release on November 9, 2021.
Qualified Person
The mineral resource estimate for the surface pillar at the Pershing-Manitou mine, with an effective date of September 7, 2021, was prepared by Kenneth Williamson, M. Sc., President and senior consultant geologist of Solution 3DG?o inc, a "qualified person" within the meaning assigned to this term in Regulation 43-101. Mr. Williamson is an employee of Solution 3DG?o inc. and is considered "independent" from Pershimex for the purposes of Regulation 43-101.
For more information, please contact :
Robert Gagnon, President
Jacques Brunelle, VP Corporate Dev.
T?l.: (819) 825-2303
T?l. : (819) 856-1387
