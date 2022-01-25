Pershimex Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on SEDAR

VAL-D'OR, Quebec, Jan. 25, 2022 -- Corporation Resources Pershimex ("Pershimex" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: PRO) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of the technical report untitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pershing-Manitou Project, Abitibi, Qu?bec", announced by the Corporation by press release on November 9, 2021.



Qualified Person

The mineral resource estimate for the surface pillar at the Pershing-Manitou mine, with an effective date of September 7, 2021, was prepared by Kenneth Williamson, M. Sc., President and senior consultant geologist of Solution 3DG?o inc, a "qualified person" within the meaning assigned to this term in Regulation 43-101. Mr. Williamson is an employee of Solution 3DG?o inc. and is considered "independent" from Pershimex for the purposes of Regulation 43-101.

For more information, please contact :

Robert Gagnon, President Jacques Brunelle, VP Corporate Dev. T?l.: (819) 825-2303 T?l. : (819) 856-1387

Warning

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assumes no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.