StraightUp Resources Announces Amendment to Private Placement Warrants

Vancouver, January 25, 2022 - Straightup Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) (OTCQB: STUPF) ("StraightUp"or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of January 10th and January 24th, 2022, the Company has amended the price of the warrants (the "Warrants") forming part of the units (the "Units") from $0.30 to $0.20 per Warrant. Each Unit in the private placement consists of one common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase Warrant. Each whole Warrant, as amended, entitles the subscriber to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per Warrant share for a period of two years from the closing date. If the common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange at a price of $0.50 or greater per common share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof, such that the Warrants shall expire on the 31st day after the date of such notice.

All other terms of the private placement announced on January 10, 2022 remain the same.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mark Brezer President and Director

For further information, please contact:

Mark Brezer

President and Director

mbrezer@straightupresources.com

(604) 989-6275

