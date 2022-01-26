VANCOUVER, Jan. 26, 2022 - Hawkmoon Resources (CSE:HM) (FSE:966) has released assay results from the final 2 drill holes of its 2021 drill program at the Midrim Showing on the Wilson Gold project. The Wilson Gold Project is situated 170 kilometres northeast of Val-d'Or and approximately 25 kilometres southwest of the company's Romeo gold property.



Both properties are located within the mineral-rich Abitibi greenstone belt, an established gold mining district which produced over 100 mines, and 170 million ounces of gold since 1901.

There are a total of 7 gold showings on the Wilson Gold Project, with the Toussaint and Midrim showings being the largest. The Midrim showing is situated where a volcanic tuff contacts a gabbro or dioritic intrusive.

Of the 28 holes completed during the 2021 drilling program, 5 were completed at the Midrim showing. Hawkmoon received the highest gold grade for the program in HMW 21-28 at 83.6 grams per tonne gold over one metre. This high-grade sample, a discovery of a new gold zone at the Midrim, is approximately 50 metres south of all previously known gold mineralization at Midrim, extending Midrim to the east. A secondary intercept in HMW 21-28 is situated approximately 30 metres to the southeast of historic hole V-1, which previously reported 1.2 metres of 21.70 grams per tonne gold. Hole HMW 21-27 extended a gold zone about 30 metres to the east, was present higher up-hole than expected and was situated immediately below the casing.

Follow up work is recommended in this area to examine if this gold zone is thicker by drilling a new hole collared further to the north. In addition to the Wilson and Romeo gold properties to the east of Val-d'Or, the company's 2,061-hectare Lava Gold Property is located 105 kilometres to the southwest of Val-d'Or.

The shares are currently trading at $0.09. For more information, please visit the company's website www.HawkmoonResources.com, contact Branden Haynes, President and CEO, at 604-817-1595 or by email at branden@HawkmoonResources.com.

