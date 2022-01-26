Zacapa Resources Announces New Corporate Presentation And Invites Shareholders To Join Ipo Webinar

VANCOUVER, Jan. 26, 2022 - Zacapa Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ZACA) ("Zacapa") is pleased to announce the release of its updated corporate presentation, which is now available on its website at https://zacaparesources.com/.

The presentation, which provides an overview of Zacapa's projects, current activities and 2022 work programmes, will be used during the IPO Webinar and Q&A session which will be held by RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG") on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 11 am Eastern Time. Zacapa invites all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at: Webinar Registration.

Engagement of Market Maker

Zacapa, subject to regulatory approval, also announces the engagement of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") that will provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of Zacapa on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Zacapa's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of C$5,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and Zacapa are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals had an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Zacapa.

Engagement of Digital Marketing Services

In addition, Zacapa has engaged Native Ads Inc. to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign. This programmatic digital advertising campaign will run for a 12-month period at a cost of C$250,000 and is to include content creation, web development, media buying and distribution, advertising creative development, campaign reporting and optimization.

About Independent Trading Group

ITG is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada's foremost Market Making Firm, ITG provides Market Making and Liquidity Provider services that are objective and focused. With its head office in Toronto, ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success.

About Native Ads

Native Ads is a full-service ad agency that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated SSPs (supply-side platforms) resulting in daily access to three to seven billion North American ad impressions.

About Zacapa Resources

Zacapa is a copper and gold focused mineral exploration company engaged in responsible exploration for the new energy economy. Its projects are concentrated in world class jurisdictions in the southwest U.S., including Arizona, Nevada, and Idaho. The portfolio includes porphyry copper projects at Red Top, Pearl, and Dewdrop Moon and epithermal gold projects at South Bullfrog and Miller Mountain. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and mine permitting.

For more information, please visit www.zacaparesources.com. All documents are available on Zacapa's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Additional Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Zacapa believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals, processes and filing requirements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

