QC Copper Presents a Technical Webinar on Opemiska's Mineralization Interpretation & Plan to Expand In-Pit Resource

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 - QC Copper and Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "QC Copper") (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) is pleased to present a technical webinar to update investors on the Company's progress on its Opemiska Copper Mine Complex.

VP of Exploration Charles Beaudry hosts this webinar, and the agenda is as follows:

Update on Internal Audit of September 2021 Resource Block Model Interpretation of Opemiska's Mineralized Envelope (Veins vs. Halo mineralization) Implications & Update of this interpretation Resource Expansion Step Out Targets

WATCH: QC Copper & Gold's Opemiska Technical Webinar

About the Opemiska Copper Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is located adjacent to Chapais, Quebec, within the Chibougamau region. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord, which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The Opemiska property covers over 15,500 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines, owned and operated by Falconbridge. The project has the ideal in-place infrastructure, including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release and the referenced webinar has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper and Gold Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

For information and updates on QC Copper and Gold, please visit: www.qccopper.com

And please follow us on Twitter @qccoppergold

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. QC Copper and Gold Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to QC Copper and Gold Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by QC Copper and Gold Inc. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under QC Copper and Gold Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE QC Copper and Gold Inc.